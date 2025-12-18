Rockets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 18
A three-day break came at the worst time for the New Orleans Pelicans, who have won two straight games for the first time this season. They’re still just 5-22 on the year, though, and don’t have an easy path to their third straight victory.
The Houston Rockets have a bad taste in their mouths after a loss in Denver on Monday night, and they’re still an impressive 16-7 on the season and 8-5 on the road.
Houston won all four meetings last year, covering as favorites each time.
The oddsmakers have the Rockets as road favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rockets -9.5 (-110)
- Pelicans +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -410
- Pelicans: +320
Total
- 233.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Rockets vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN, GCSEN, WVUE
- Rockets record: 16-7
- Pelicans record: 5-22
Rockets vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Tari Eason – questionable
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- Hunter Dickinson – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
Rockets vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
Pelicans power forward Trey Murphy leads the team with 35.5 minutes per game, and he’s right behind Zion Williamson with 21.1 points per contest. After a breakout campaign last season with 21.1 points per game, up from 14.8 the year prior, he’s pacing for that yet again in his fifth NBA season.
The Rockets allow just 111.2 points per game, the third-lowest in the league, so it makes sense that Murphy’s line is a bit below his season average. But he’s consistently put up at least 20 points in most games this season, and he’s averaging 22.1 points at home as opposed to 19.7 on the road.
Murphy has at least 18 points in six straight games and 16 of his last 17 dating back to early November. He also had at least 21 points in three of four meetings against the Rockets last season.
Rockets vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
While these teams are at opposite ends of the standings, they both have a common thread. The Rockets and Pelicans have both been profitable teams when betting the over this season, with Houston going over in 14 of 23 games and New Orleans in 16 of 27.
Three of the four meetings last season also went over the total, and both teams should be fresh after a few days off for the NBA Cup championship game.
The Pelicans have been especially profitable when betting the over at home, hitting in 11 of 15 contests, with Houston hitting the over in nine of 13 road games.
I’ll take both teams to come out of the gate hot after a few days off.
Pick: Over 233.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
