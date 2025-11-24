Rockets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 24
The Houston Rockets had the weekend off, and they’re looking to bounce back from a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play. However, Kevin Durant (personal) will not play on Monday or Wednesday for the 10-4 Rockets.
Now, Houston has to hit the road to play the Phoenix Suns in a matchup between two teams that have been linked since the offseason.
Durant was traded from Phoenix to Houston for Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and a draft pick, but both teams are over .500 to start the 2025-26 season. Phoenix is coming off a win against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, and it’s been without Green (hamstring) for most of the season.
Meanwhile, Houston has the No. 1 offensive rating in the NBA, and it looks like a legitimate Finals contender with Durant in the fold and Alperen Sengun playing at an All-Star level.
Can it win without the former league MVP in action tonight?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Rockets vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rockets -6.5 (-112)
- Suns +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -238
- Suns: +195
Total
- 224.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Rockets vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 24
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Rockets record: 10-4
- Suns record: 11-6
Rockets vs. Suns Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Kevin Durant – out
- Steven Adams – questionable
- Isaiah Crawford – questionable
- JD Davison – questionable
- Tari Eason – out
- Kevon Harris – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
- Jae’Sean Tate – out
Suns Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Rockets vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Alperen Sengun OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-128)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Sengun is worth a look on the glass in this matchup:
Kevin Durant is out for the Houston Rockets on Monday, which means a lot more offense is going to run through big man Alperen Sengun against the Phoenix Suns.
Houston already is a dominant team on the offensive glass, and not having Durant could mean a few more misses to clean up on Nov. 24. Sengun is averaging 10.0 rebounds per game this season, including 3.0 per game on the offensive glass.
I’m going to back him to clear this line against a Phoenix team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back and is allowing 12.4 offensive boards per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.
Sengun has at least 10 rebounds in eight of his 10 games in November and nine of his 14 games overall this season.
Rockets vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
This is a tough back-to-back for the Suns after beating the Spurs on Sunday, but I actually like them to cover the spread at home.
Phoenix’s advanced numbers at home are extremely impressive this season:
- Net rating: +11.2 (sixth in the NBA)
- Offensive rating: 118.8 (11th in the NBA)
- Defensive rating: 107.6 (3rd in the NBA)
Oh, and by the way, they’ve covered the spread in nine of 10 games at home.
Houston has been great on the road (6-1 against the spread), but it’s without Durant, Eason, Finney-Smith and potentially Steven Adams in this game. I think the Houston offense (No. 1 in offensive rating) could take a major hit without Durant’s shot-making and playmaking to bail out possessions.
With this spread outside of two possessions, I’ll take the points with Phoenix at home, as long as it doesn’t sit any key rotational pieces.
Pick: Suns +6.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.