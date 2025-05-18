Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, May 18
After taking the opening matchup of their series with the Colorado Rockies, the Arizona Diamondbacks gave up 14 runs on Saturday in a loss, handing Colorado its eighth win of the 2025 season.
The Rockies are the worst team in baseball, so it’s no surprise that they’re set as massive underdogs in this series finale on Sunday.
Arizona should be able to pick up a win against a team that is just 3-21 straight up on the road this season.
Here’s a breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for this series finale.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (+130)
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (-155)
Moneyline
- Rockies: +250
- Diamondbacks: -310
Total
- 9 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: Chase Dollander (2-4, 6.88 ERA)
- Arizona: Merrill Kelly (4-2, 3.71 ERA)
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, May 18
- Time: 4:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): ARID, COLR
- Rockies record: 8-37
- Diamondbacks record: 24-22
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets
Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet
- Corbin Carroll to Hit a Home Run (+285)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run prop bets – Daily Dinger – why Corbin Carroll is in a great spot to hit his 15th homer of the 2025 season:
Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll has been great in 2025, hitting .285 with 14 home runs, and he has a great matchup against a weak Colorado pitching staff on Sunday.
The Rockies are dead last in MLB in ERA (5.90) and they have young righty Chase Dollander (6.88 ERA) on the mound on Sunday. Dollander has given up nine home runs in seven starts this season, posting a 1.47 WHIP.
Plus, the Rockies bullpen has been insanely home-run prone, allowing 21 long balls in 2025.
Carroll has 14 homers, but the majority of them have come against right-handed pitching. He’s posted a .292/.470/.677 slash line against righties with 12 of his 14 long balls. He’s my favorite bet in this market on Sunday.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
This is a great spot for the D-Backs, as Kelly has been lights out since allowing nine runs in his second start of the season against the New York Yankees.
Since then, the veteran right-hander has a 2.36 ERA over his last seven starts, leading Arizona to a 4-3 record in those games.
Even though the Diamondbacks lost on Saturday, they still put up 12 runs. They now rank third in MLB in OPS this season while the Rockies are just 27th.
I can’t trust Dollander on the mound, as the young righty has an ERA that is pushing 7.00 and he’s led the Rockies to just a 2-5 record in his outings. Dollander has given up four or more runs in four outings this season, and I expect him to struggle against one of the best offenses in baseball.
Arizona should win this game going away on Sunday.
Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (-155 at DraftKings)
