Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 16
The Colorado Rockies have just three wins in the 2025 season and are 1-10 on the road heading into Wednesday night’s series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers have rebounded nicely after a cold stretch to win 5-3 and 6-2 in the opening games of this series, and they’re now heavily favored at home in Bobby Miller’s 2025 debut.
Miller had a rough 2024 season, but he could get his 2025 campaign off to a strong start against a Colorado team that is 26th in OPS and dead last in runs scored.
German Marquez (4.60 ERA) will get the ball for the Rockies in this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this NL West battle.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (+120)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-142)
Moneyline
- Rockies: +250
- Dodgers: -310
Total
- 8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rockies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: German Marquez (0-2, 4.60 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Bobby Miller (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Rockies vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 16
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, COLR
- Rockies record: 3-14
- Dodgers record: 13-6
Rockies vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Mookie Betts to Hit a Home Run (+650)
Earlier today, I broke down a home run bet for Dodgers star Mookie Betts in today’s Daily Dinger – SI Betting’s daily home run picks:
Mookie Betts smacked his fourth homer of the season on Monday, and I’m buying him in a solid matchup against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.
Colorado has German Marquez making the start in this one, and Betts has solid numbers against him in his career, going 7-for-22 (.318) with a homer.
The Rockies have also given up the second-most homers in MLB by bullpen arms (12) in the 2025 campaign. Betts and the Dodgers should tee off tonight.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
If you’re worried about trusting Bobby Miller in this matchup, I can’t blame you. The youngster had a 8.52 ERA in 13 starts last season, a disappointing showing after went 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA as a rookie in 2023.
Still, I think bettors have to bet on the Dodgers in this matchup.
Colorado is 0-3 in Marquez’s outings this season, and he’s given up 10 runs (eight earned) over his last two starts. Not only that, but the Colorado bullpen is just 27th in MLB in ERA this season.
The Dodgers have cooled off a bit after a fast start, but they still rank in the top 10 in MLB in OPS, runs scored, hits and home runs.
As long as Miller doesn’t completely implode, the Dodgers should complete the sweep on Wednesday night.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-142 at DraftKings)
