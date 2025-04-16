Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Mike Trout, Mookie Betts on Wednesday)
Every day during the 2025 MLB season, the SI Betting team is engaging in a fun exercise by picking a few players to hit a home run.
While there’s no way that we’ll accurately predict a home-run hitter every day, there are going to be some fun plus-money winners along the way. Just this week, we cashed a +550 ticket for Mookie Betts to go deep on Monday against the Colorado Rockies.
On Wednesday, there are a handful of afternoon games as several series wrap up before teams prepare for a new opponent over the weekend.
As always, I’m looking at favorable pitching matchups, hot hitters and favorable ballparks for homers to help make these prop bet selections. So, who is going yard on April 16?
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, April 16
- Mike Trout to Hit a Home Run (+250)
- Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+260)
- Mookie Betts to Hit a Home Run (+650)
Mike Trout to Hit a Home Run (+250)
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is off to a slow start in 2025 when it comes to his batting average – he’s hitting just .186 – but he’s hit six home runs. In fact, over half of Trout’s hits (he has 11 overall) have been long balls.
Trout has a great matchup on Wednesday night against Texas Rangers starter Patrick Corbin, who allowed a homer in his 2025 debut and has allowed 25 or more home runs in each of the last four seasons.
This game could be a slump buster for Trout, and I don’t mind betting on him to go deep against one of the league’s worst starters.
Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+260)
Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers has just one homer this season, but he has a great matchup against Tampa Bay Rays starter Zack Littell, who has given up five homers already in the 2025 season.
Devers has homered once in his eight at bats against Littell in his career, and the Tampa Bay bullpen is beatable in this matchup as well. The Rays’ bullpen has allowed 13 homers in the 2025 season – the most in baseball.
I don’t love this price for Devers, but it’s hard to find a better matchup for him at this point in the season.
Mookie Betts to Hit a Home Run (+650)
Back to the well?
Mookie Betts smacked his fourth homer of the season on Monday, and I’m buying him in a solid matchup against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.
Colorado has German Marquez making the start in this one, and Betts has solid numbers against him in his career, going 7-for-22 (.318) with a homer.
The Rockies have also given up the second-most homers in MLB by bullpen arms (12) in the 2025 campaign. Betts and the Dodgers should tee off tonight.
