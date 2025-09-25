Rockies vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 25
Cal Raleigh hit his 60th home run and the Seattle Mariners clinched the NL West for the first time since 2001 on Wednesday night.
Seattle has now won six straight games and 16 of its last 17, while Colorado has gone 4-17 in September.
There could be a bit of a hangover on Thursday as the Mariners close out their series against the Rockies, but is that enough to back Colorado?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rockies vs. Mariners on Thursday night.
Rockies vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (-115)
- Mariners -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Rockies +178
- Mariners -220
Total
- 8 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rockies vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Rockies: Bradley Blalock (2-5, 9.16 ERA)
- Mariners: TBA
Rockies vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, September 24
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): COLR, RSNW
- Rockies record: 43-115
- Mariners record: 89-69
Rockies vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets
Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bradley Blalock OVER 3.5 Earned Runs (+120)
To say that Rockies starter Bradley Blalock has been bad this season would be an understatement. He has a 9.16 ERA (56 ER in 55 IP) in 13 games (11 starts) in the majors, and an 8.60 ERA (58 ER in 60.2 IP) in 15 minor-league starts.
Since the start of August, Blalock has made five major-league starts. He allowed 7, 5, 7, 5, and 6 runs in those games. In between those first three and last two starts, he made four starts at Triple-A Albuquerque. He allowed 7, 8, 4, 2, and 3 runs in those games.
Simply put, the Rockies are bad and Blalock might be even worse.
Even if the Mariners celebrated a bit too hard on Wednesday night, they’ll be able to put a crooked number up against Blalock and the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
You really can’t look any way but the Over in this game. Our best prop bet is highly correlated to the Over, and the Mariners have yet to announce a starter as of 11 a.m. ET Thursday morning.
Seattle has been a highly profitable team when betting on the Over this season, going 87-65.
Neither of these teams will have a competitive pitcher on the mound, giving the bats a huge advantage on both sides. Take advantage of that and bet the Over on Thursday night in Seattle.
Pick: Over 7.5 (-111)
