Rockies vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 16
The dread continues for the Colorado Rockies entering Monday’s game at Nationals Park with an MLB-worst 14–57 record.
Their rotation has been blasted for a 6.46 ERA. Rookie Carson Palmquist (0-4, 7.77 ERA) has mirrored that struggle in his MLB debut campaign featuring a WHIP north of 1.80 and just 16 strikeouts in 22 innings. Despite flashes in the minors, Palmquist’s early MLB starts have repeatedly unraveled, including surrendering six runs in two of his last three outings.
Washington is limping into this series after an eight-game skid and a shutout loss to the Marlins. Their offense has struggled, scoring three or fewer runs in 11 of 13 games in June. Jake Irvin (5–3, 4.21 ERA) will start for the Nats. He battled well early this season, but has faltered as of late allowing 13 runs in 15 innings over his last three starts.
Here’s my prop pick and prediction for the series opener.
Rockies vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (-170)
- Nationals -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Rockies (+152)
- Nationals (-180)
Total
- Over 9 (-104)
- Under 9 (-118)
Rockies vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Rockies: Carson Palmquist (0-4, 7.77 ERA)
- Nationals: Jake Irvin (5-3, 4.21 ERA)
Rockies vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 16, 2025
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, Rockies. TV
- Rockies Record: 14-57
- Nationals Record: 30-41
Rockies vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Carson Palmquist Under 1.5 Walks (+143 at BetMGM)
Palmquist has printed sour batted ball numbers, but he’s delivered sound command in his few appearances. SI’s Iain MacMillan pointed to backing Palmquist in walks against the Nats in his MLB props column on Monday since the Nats don’t draw a high walk rate, particularly against left-handed pitching. MacMillan writes that just in 2025, they’ve walked in just 7.1% of plate appearances against lefties, and that rate has dipped to just 5.0% over the past 30 days.
Rockies vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
I’m fading the two futile offenses over the pitching in this matchup. Washington is dead last in wRC+ throughout 15 weeks of June. Dare I touch on the state of the Rockies’ production? I’ll leave it at the fact they are hitting an MLB-worst slash line of .224/.289/.369. It’s a good spot for Palmquist, who is seeking his first win.
For what it’s worth, he's coming off his best outing yet that featured five innings of one-run ball against the Pirates and now he faces a Nationals lineup that's scored just 15 runs in nine games this month. Irvin looks to get back on track after a bumpy start to June.
He posted a strong 3-0 record with a 3.82 ERA in May and now draws a Rockies team that carries a miserable 7-30 road record. Add in a humid climate in D.C. and I’m comfortable staying under nine runs on Monday.
Pick: Under 7.5 (-108 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.