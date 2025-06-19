Rockies vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 19
Don’t look now, but the Colorado Rockies are one win away from a four-game sweep against the Washington Nationals, as they’ve improved their season-long record to 17-57 entering Thursday’s afternoon contest.
Youngster Chase Dollander (6.57 ERA) is on the mound in the series finale for the Rockies, and he’ll take on a struggling veteran in Trevor Williams (5.71 ERA) for Washington.
Could we be in for a high-scoring game with these two starters on the mound?
Oddsmakers have this total set at 9.5, but the Nationals are favored to avoid the sweep, sitting at -164 on the monyeline.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday, June 19.
Rockies vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (-156)
- Nationals -1.5 (+128)
Moneyline
- Rockies: +134
- Nationals: -164
Total
- 9.5 (Over -117/Under -103)
Rockies vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: Chase Dollander (2-7, 6.57 ERA)
- Washington: Trevor Williams (3-8, 5.71 ERA)
Rockies vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 19
- Time: 1:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, COLR
- Rockies record: 17-57
- Nationals record: 30-44
Rockies vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets
Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- CJ Abrams to Hit a Home Run (+430)
Earlier today, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down one of his favorite props for this game in daily home run picks – Daily Dinger:
James Wood is the power bat in the Washington Nationals' lineup, but don't discount their shortstop, C.J. Abrams, who has a .466 slugging percentage despite just hitting nine home runs on the season. His slugging percentage number tells me that more home runs are on the horizon for Abrams, and this afternoon is a great opportunity when they face Chase Dollander of the Colorado Rockies, who has allowed 2.3 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the second most amongst all starting pitchers.
Rockies vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
While it would be awesome for the Rockies to pull off a sweep in this series, I have a hard time backing them with Dollander on the mound.
The righty enters this start with a 6.57 ERA, and he ranks in the ninth percentile in expected ERA (5.24) in 2025.
Dollander has allowed four or more runs in six of his 11 starts this season, and he’s struggled in the month of June, allowing 11 runs (10 earned) in just 12.0 innings of work. That’s not going to get it done, even against a struggling Washington team.
While Williams’ ERA isn’t great, his expected ERA is much more respectable at 3.97. Washington has lost his last three outings, but he does have better advanced numbers than Dollander so far in 2025.
The Rockies have won four in a row, but they only have 17 wins all season long. I can’t back them with Dollander on the mound to extend this streak.
Pick: Nationals Moneyline (-164 at DraftKings)
