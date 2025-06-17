Rockies vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 17
The Colorado Rockies won their series opener with the Washington Nationals on Monday night, but they are set as massive road underdogs on Tuesday night.
Washington is looking to stay in the mix in the NL East, but it currently sits 12 games under .500 and 15 games back of the first place New York Mets entering tonight’s action.
Luckily for the Nationals, they’ll face one of MLB’s worst pitchers on Tuesday night, as the Rockies have righty Antonio Senzatela (7.23 ERA) on the mound against Washington’s Michael Soroka.
Can the Nats even this four-game set?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and my prediction for Game 2 of this matchup.
Rockies vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (-121)
- Nationals -1.5 (-101)
Moneyline
- Rockies: +162
- Nationals: -200
Total
- 9.5 (Over -104/Under -117)
Rockies vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: Antonio Senzatela (1-10, 7.23 ERA)
- Washington: Michael Soroka (3-4, 5.14 ERA)
Rockies vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 17
- Time: 6:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, COLR
- Rockies record: 15-57
- Nationals record: 30-42
Rockies vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets
Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+390)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why James Wood is worth a look to go deep for the second straight game:
I’m going back to the well with Wood on Tuesday night, as he has an even better matchup against Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela.
This season, Senzatela has a shocking 2.03 WHIP, allowing 110 hits and 24 walks in 66.0 innings of work. Batters are getting on with relative ease against him, and he’s allowed 12 home runs in 14 appearances in 2025.
Plus, the Colorado bullpen (4.60 ERA) has allowed 36 homers in the 2025 campaign.
Wood has been on fire as of late, homering on Monday night and hitting .407 with a pair of homers over the last seven days. Against right-handed pitching, the youngster has a slash line of .284/.390/.563 with 12 of his 18 home runs this season.
He’s a steal at this number to go deep for the second game in a row.
Rockies vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
All you need to know about this game is how bad Senzatela has been in 2025.
He ranks in the first percentile in expected ERA (7.04), expected batting average against (.339) and pitching run value (-27) in the 2025 season. He has a WHIP that sits at 2.03, allowing 110 hits in 66.0 innings of work.
That simply isn’t going to get it done, and that’s a major reason why the Rockies are 3-11 in the 14 games that he’s appeared in this season.
Washington is the better team – even though it is under .500 this season – and Soroka actually has an expected ERA of 3.21, a sign that he’s due for some positive regression going forward.
The Rockies are an MLB-worst 27-45 on the run line this season, so I have no problem betting on them to lose by two or more on Tuesday.
Pick: Nationals -1.5 (-101 at DraftKings)
