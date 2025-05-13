Rockies vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 13
The Colorado Rockies are easily the worst team in MLB in the 2025 season, going 7-34 in their first 41 games and a dreadful 2-18 on the road.
So, it’s not surprising that they’re set as massive underdogs on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers – even though Texas is just 27th in OPS this season.
The Rangers have former first-round pick Jack Leiter on the mound against Colorado’s Kyle Freeland in what may end up as an ugly pitching matchup.
Still, oddsmakers have set the Rangers as -238 favorites to win and get back over .500 on the season in tonight’s game.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday night’s contest.
Rockies vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (-110)
- Rangers -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rockies: +195
- Rangers: -238
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Rockies vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: Kyle Freeland (0-5, 6.41 ERA)
- Texas: Jack Leiter (2-2, 5.09 ERA)
Rockies vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 13
- Time: 8:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): RSN, COLR
- Rockies record: 7-34
- Rangers record: 21-21
Rockies vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets
Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jonah Heim to Hit a Home Run (+400)
On Tuesday, I shared a pick for this game in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – breaking down why Jonah Heim is a great bet to go deep:
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim may be my favorite target to hit a home run on Tuesday.
Heim and the Rangers are facing the terrible Colorado Rockies, who have Kyle Freeland on the mound. Freeland, a lefty, has only allowed three homers this season, but he has a 6.41 ERA and 1.65 WHIP. So, batters are still knocking around the veteran to open the 2025 season.
Heim has been elite against left-handed pitching this season, posting a .323/.382/.581 slash line with two homers and two doubles in just 31 at bats.
The Rockies’ bullpen has also been prone to giving up the long ball, allowing 17 so far this season. Out of all of the Rangers’ bats, Heim is my favorite target in this matchup since the offense has struggled as a whole this season, ranking 27th in MLB in OPS.
Rockies vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
I think this matchup is a no-brainer to bet the OVER on Tuesday, as both Leiter and Freeland have serious flaws on the mound this season.
Let’s start with Leiter. The youngster has a 5.09 ERA, 4.24 Fielding Independent Pitching, and has allowed 10 runs in 9.2 innings of work this month. Texas is just 2-3 in his starts, so I don’t love laying this price with the Rangers with him on the mound.
The advanced numbers aren’t great for Leiter either, as he ranks in the 35th percentile in expected ERA, per Statcast.
Now, both of these offenses are bad – Texas is 27th in OPS and runs scored, while the Rockies are 28th and 29th in those categories.
However, I can’t trust Freeland to keep this game low-scoring either, as he has a 6.41 ERA this season and has allowed 58 hits in 39.1 innings of work. The lefty’s WHIP is a shocking 1.65 this season.
Texas is the best UNDER team (28-13-1) this season, but I can’t trust these pitchers with a relatively reasonable total at 8.5. I’ll go against that trend and bet the OVER on Tuesday.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
