Rockies vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 14
The Colorado Rockies have just seven wins in the 2025 season and have lost nine of their last 10 games heading into Wednesday’s series finale against the Texas Rangers.
It hasn’t been a great start to the season for Texas, but it has won four games in a row to get over .500. The Rangers are fourth in the AL West, but they are just two games out of the top spot in the division.
On Wednesday, Texas is a massive favorite at home with Patrick Corbin on the mound against Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela.
While I don’t want to lay the price with the Rangers on the moneyline, I do have an intriguing pick for this matchup between two subpar starters.
Rockies vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (-108)
- Rangers -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Rockies: +185
- Rangers: -225
Total
- 9 (Over -108/Under -112)
Rockies vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: Antonio Senzatela (1-6, 5.77 ERA)
- Texas: Patrick Corbin (2-2, 3.13 ERA)
Rockies vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 14
- Time: 8:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): RSN, COLR
- Rockies record: 7-35
- Rangers record: 22-21
Rockies vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets
Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Wyatt Langford to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Wyatt Langford is worth a look against a terrible Rockies team:
Colorado Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela is a must fade every time he’s on the mound this season, and Wednesday’s game against the Texas Rangers is no different.
In eight starts, Senzatela has thrown just 39.0 innings, and he’s given up a whopping 66 hits, eight home runs and posted a 5.77 ERA. Senzatelas’s WHIP is all the way up at 1.92 this season, so this should be a high-scoring affair for the Rangers.
That’s where young slugger Wyatt Langford comes in, as he’s hitting an impressive .276 with five home runs against right-handed pitching this season. Langford has severe homers overall and he’s one of many Rangers worth a look in this market against such a poor pitching staff.
Rockies vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
After not allowing an earned run in his first two starts, Senzatela has been rocked in his recent outings, posting a 7.67 ERA over his last six starts, allowing 47 hits in 29.1 innings of work.
The Rockies' offense is one of the worst in the league, so betting an over when they’re involved is tough, but Senzatela is allowing nearly two baserunners per nine innings this season. So, the Rangers should be able to break out of what has been a slow start on offense on their end this season.
On the other side, I don’t trust Patrick Corbin, even though he has pitched well in 2025.
Corbin allowed the most earned runs in the NL in three of the last four seasons, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him regress as the season goes on.
The first two games of this series have fallen well short of this total, but based on this pitching matchup, I’d expect an offensive explosion on Wednesday.
Pick: OVER 9 (-108 at DraftKings)
