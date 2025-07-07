Rockies vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 7
The Boston Red Sox won three games in a row over the weekend to get over .500 in the 2025 season, and they’re set as major favorites at home in Monday’s series opener against the Colorado Rockies.
Colorado has just 21 wins in its first 90 games of the 2025 campaign, posting an MLB-worst minus-229 run differential in the process.
On Monday, Colorado will send lefty Austin Gomber (5.49 ERA) to the mound for his fifth start of the season against Boston’s Richard Fitts (4.50 ERA).
This may end up being a high-scoring affair, and I have a player prop that I love for one of Boston’s best hitters over the last month.
Let’s break down the odds for this game and my prediction for Monday’s action.
Rockies vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (-105)
- Red Sox -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rockies: +193
- Red Sox: -241
Total
- 9.5 (Over -116/Under -105)
Rockies vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: Austin Gomber (0-1, 5.49 ERA)
- Boston: Richard Fitts (0-3, 4.50 ERA)
Rockies vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 7
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, COLR
- Rockies record: 21-69
- Red Sox record: 46-45
Rockies vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets
Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Trevor Story to Hit a Home Run (+300)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run prop picks – Daily Dinger – why Story is worth a look against his former team:
Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story is facing his former team, and he’s an interesting target to leave the yard against Colorado Rockies lefty Austin Gomber.
Gomber is making just his fifth appearance of the 2025 season, but he’s already given up four home runs and has a terrible 5.49 ERA. So, Boston may be able to tee off on him on Monday night.
Story has been red hot as of late, hitting .480 with three home runs over the last week and .383 with four homers over the last 14 days (12 games). He’s also hit left-handed pitching well in 2025, posting a .776 OPS with four of his 14 homers.
He’s worth a look against the struggling Gomber tonight.
Rockies vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Colorado has surprisingly been a better UNDER team than OVER team in the 2025 season despite posting the worst team ERA in Major League Baseball (5.51).
However, I think the Rockies could be in trouble against a Boston team that is third in MLB in OPS and second in runs scored over the last 15 days, scoring 81 runs across 13 games.
Gomber has seen two of his outings clear this total, and he’s given up 26 hits and 12 earned runs in just 19.2 innings of work. The bullpen behind him is extremely questionable as well, ranking in the bottom five in MLB in ERA (4.59) this season.
Boston has Fitts on the mound, and he’s struggled in limited action in 2025, posting a 4.50 ERA and a 5.94 Fielding Independent Pitching, allowing 14 earned runs and 26 hits in 28.0 innings of work.
If Boston’s offense remains hot, I think this game could reach double digits with relative ease. Since the Sox are just 1-6 in Fitts’ starts in 2025, I think the total is the safe play on Monday.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-116 at DraftKings)
