Rockies vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 9
The Boston Red Sox have dominated the Colorado Rockies through the first two games of their interleague series, beating them by a combined score of 19-5. They'll wrap things up on Wednesday night, and as you'd expect, the Red Sox are set as massive favorites.
Let's take a look at the odds and my recommendation for how we should bet on this lopsided affair.
Rockies vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (+129)
- Red Sox -1.5 (-158)
Moneyline
- Rockies +266
- Red Sox -343
Total
- Over 9 (-103)
- Under 9 (-118)
Rockies vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: Antonio Senzatela, RHP (3-12, 6.57 ERA)
- Boston: Lucas Giolito, RHP (5-1, 3.66 ERA)
Rockies vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday,
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, Rockies.TV
- Rockies Record: 21-71
- Red Sox Record: 48-45
Rockies vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Lucas Giolito OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+120) via BetMGM
No team has struck out more this MLB season than the Rockies, who have struck out on 26.4% of their plate appearances. That number has remained steady at 26.3% over the past 30 days. Tonight, they'll face Lucas Giolito, who has reached at least seven strikeouts in two of his last four starts, including a 10-strikeout performance against the Seattle Mariners on June 16. I won't hesitate to bet the OVER on 6.5 at plus-money tonight.
Rockies vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
The smart way to bet on games involving the Rockies is to bet the OVER on their opponent's team total. That way, you can fade them without having to lay a heavy price on the moneyline. It's how I recommended you bet the Red Sox in yesterday's preview, and it cashed for us with ease.
Antonio Senzatela gets the start for the Rockies today, and he has an abysmal 6.57 ERA on the season along with a 1.900 WHIP. He has a tough matchup ahead of him tonight as the Red Sox have batted .303 with an OPS of .888 over the past 14 days, both are the best marks in the Majors in that time frame.
Pick: Red Sox Team Total OVER 5.5 (-104) via FanDuel
