Rockies vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Game 1 on April 24
The Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals will play a doubleheader on Thursday, April 24, starting with Game 1 at 2:10 p.m. EST.
This matchup features German Marquez on the mound for the Rockies against Royals ace Cole Ragans.
Oddsmakers have set the Royals as massive favorites, but Kansas City has been a tough team to bet on – especially on the run line – because of its offensive struggles.
Does that change against a Rockies team that is just 4-18 this season?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Game 1 of this doubleheader.
Rockies vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (-105)
- Royals -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rockies: +210
- Royals: -258
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Rockies vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: German Marquez (0-3, 8.27 ERA)
- Kansas City: Cole Ragans (1-1. 3.58 ERA)
Rockies vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 24
- Time: 2:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSKC, COLR
- Rockies record: 4-18
- Royals record: 10-14
Rockies vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets
Royals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cole Ragans OVER 8.5 Strikeouts (-125)
Earlier today, I shared my favorite prop bet for this matchup in SI Betting’s best MLB props column:
Kansas City Royals ace Cole Ragans is taking on the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a doubleheader, and he’s a great bet to clear his strikeout prop.
Ragans has punched out a whopping 42 batters in 27.2 innings of work, posting a 3.58 ERA and 1.80 FIP this season. He ranks in the 97th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 91st percentile in whiff percentage, making him one of the best strikeout pitches in the league.
Now, he’s taking on a Colorado team that is dead last in MLB in K’s per game, averaging 10.95 per night.
Ragans has nine or more K’s in three of his five outings in 2025.
Rockies vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
The Royals have the worst record on the run line in MLB this season, but I’m buying them to cover in this matchup against the four-win Rockies.
Marquez has been awful to start the 2025 season, allowing four or more runs in each of his last three starts. Overall, he’s given up 22 hits in 16.1 innings pitched, so this may be a spot for the struggling Kansas City offense to get on track.
Meanwhile, Ragans has a 1.80 FIP this season and has three starts where he allowed just one earned run in each. Kansas City may not have to score a lot to beat arguably the worst team in baseball in Game 1 of this doubleheader, so I’ll back it to cover the run line on Thursday.
Pick: Royals -1.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
