Rory McIlroy vs. Matt Fitzpatrick: British Open Round 4 Matchup Bets
The first three rounds of the British Open are in the rearview mirror, which means we have just one round of men's major golf action left for the 2025 season.
You can check out the live odds to win and my best bet for the final round here, and in this article, we're going to focus on my favorite matchup bets for Round 4. Let's dive into them.
British Open Round 4 Matchup Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Rory McIlroy -185 vs. Matt Fitzpatrick
- Harris English -110 vs. Chris Gotterup
- Russell Henley -140 vs. Nicolai Hojgaard
Rory McIlroy -185 vs. Matt Fitzpatrick
It seems like Matt Fitzpatrick's lights-out putting through the first two rounds was unsustainable as he lost 1.87 strokes on the greens on Saturday. Once again, putting has proven to be the most volatile of the main areas of the game from a day-to-day basis.
That makes me lean toward Rory McIlroy, who has the more sustainable game from tee to green. McIlroy in the final round of a major with no real shot to win is when he's posted some of his best rounds of his career. With the pressure off, I expect him to go low on Sunday.
Harris English -110 vs. Chris Gotterup
Harris English has brought a well-rounded game to Royal Portrush in every area except for off-the-tee, which is uncharacteristic for him. What's most important is that he's gained +1.68 strokes per round with his approach play, far better than his Sunday playing partner, Chris Gotterup, who has gained just +0.7 strokes with his approach while losing 0.74 strokes per round around the greens.
English is playing the more sustainable type of golf, and I think -110 odds on him to beat Gotterup on Sunday are more than fair.
Russell Henley -140 vs. Nicolai Hojgaard
Russell Henley is a ball-striking king, and he continues to show up in second-shot golf courses, which is exactly what Royal Portrush is. He's gaining strokes in all four areas, and he had his best stuff of the tournament on Saturday, shooting the round of the day, where he shot a six-under-par.
Let's ride the hot golfer and take him in a head-to-head matchup against his playing partner, Nicolai Hojgaard, who lost strokes both with his approach and his putting on Saturday, a bad omen for Sunday.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!