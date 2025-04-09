Rory McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler: Matchup Bets for the Masters
There are almost countless ways to bet on the Masters, and if you’re feeling really good about one golfer or really bad about another, one of the best ways to take advantage of that is by betting on tournament-long matchup bets.
These bets are simply on one golfer to finish further up the leaderboard than the golfer he’s paired against at the end of the tournament. It may not pay out as much as betting on a golfer to win the green jacket, but it has a much better chance of winning.
I have locked in three of my favorite matchup bets for the 2025 edition of the Masters.
Masters Matchup Bets
All odds via Caesars Sportsbook
- Rory McIlroy +140 vs. Scottie Scheffler
- Jon Rahm -140 vs. Bryson DeChambeau
- Min Woo Lee -110 vs. Viktor Hovland
Rory McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler Prediction
I’m not yet convinced Rory McIlroy is going to finally win the Masters this week, but I do think he is a great bet to beat the defending champion, especially at +140 odds. McIlroy has statistically been the better golfer of the two over the past three months, gaining an average of +2.86 true strokes per round compared to Scheffler at +2.55.
Additionally, defending champions have recently struggled to contend at Augusta National the year after winning, and Scheffler is no exception to that. After winning in 2022, he posted a respectable T10 performance in 2023 but was never truly in the mix. If he puts up a similar finish this year, McIlroy is going to have a great chance to beat him.
Pick: Rory McIlroy +140
Jon Rahm vs. Bryson DeChambeau Prediction
In a battle between two of the top favorites from LIV, I’m going to back the 2023 champion, Jon Rahm. People are quick to forget that prior to last year's T6 finish, which was largely aided by a soft course on Thursday, DeChambeau had never finished inside the top 20 at this event, including missing the cut in both 2022 and 2023.
Rahm has a much more impressive history and experience at this event, so I have no problem laying the -140 price point on him to finish ahead of the American.
Pick: Jon Rahm -140
Min Woo Lee vs. Viktor Hovland Prediction
Viktor Hovland may have won the Valspar Championship the last time he teed it up, but his abysmal chipping is going to be a nightmare for him at the Masters. Even in his win, he lost strokes around the green and doing that at Augusta is setting yourself up for failure. He missed the cut here in 2024, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he does again this time around.
Meanwhile, Min Woo Lee’s short game is his strength, and as long as he can keep the ball in the fairway off the tee, he’s a great fit to succeed at Augusta. He finished T14 and T22 in two of the last three years at this event.
Pick: Min Woo Lee -110
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to double your winnings on your next 10 bets. Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 10 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!