Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Bet Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball)
There is plenty of action across Major League Baseball today with all 30 teams in action. Things will start at 12:05 pm et when the San Francisco Giants take on the Cincinnati Reds in a matinee matchup.
Action will wrap up with today's edition of Sunday Night Baseball between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
As we always do on Rounding the Bases, I'm going to give you my pick for every single game. Let's dive into it.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Giants vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Giants -118
Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants tonight and the key part of his game for this matchup is that he's a lefty. The Reds have struggled in a big way when facing left-handed pitching of late, ranking 27th in OPS against lefties dating back to July 1 with a mark of .645. They're also batting just .195 against them over that time frame.
That's enough for to convince me to back the Giants today.
Marlins vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Braves -270
Now is not the time to try to take a shot on the Miami marlins as underdogs. The matchup between the two starting pitchers is heavily favored in the Braves' direction as they trot out Max Fried (3.08 ERA) against Edward Cabrera (6.65 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks +136
I know it's blasphemy to fade Paul Skenes these days, but I can't resist taking a shot on the Diamondbacks as significant +136 underdogs in Pittsburgh. The Diamondbacks are second in the Majors in OPS dating back to July 1, sporting a mark of .852. The Pirates, meanwhile, are 18th at .721.
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Yankees -230
A few bad starts for Gerrit Cole have made his ERA (5.40) look much worse than how he's actually performed. Three of his last five starts have resulted in him giving up only a single earned run and one of those starts came against the Blue Jays.
Toronto's horrific bullpen and sputtering offense make them one of the most frustrating teams to bet on in the Majors. I'm staying far away from them in this spot.
Brewers vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Brewers -126
The Brewers' offense has been a mediocre unit of late, but they've been at their best when they face left-handed pitchers. They sport an OPS of .861, the third best dating back to July 1, when facing lefties. The good news for them today is the Nationals are starting Mitchell Parker (4.31 ERA), who happens to be a lefty.
Royals vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Royals -152
I see no reason why the Royals won't win their series against the Tigers today. Their offense is still sixth in OPS dating back to the start of last month and we should feel safe putting our faith in Michael Wacha (3.58 ERA) to get the job done.
Orioles vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles -130
The Guardians rank 28th in the Majors in OPS dating back to July 1, and now they have to take on one of the best pitchers in baseball in Corbin Burnes, who enters today's game with a 2.47 ERA. Things are adding up for the O's to be in a great spot to get the win today.
White Sox vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Twins -290
Make it 19 straight losses for the Chicago White Sox. It's easy to fool yourself via Gamblers Fallacy that the White Sox "have to win eventually, right?", but if you listened to that part of you 10 games ago, you'd be down a lot of money by this point. If you have to bet on this game, just take the Twins.
Rays vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rays +140
The Astros shouldn't be this big of a favorite with Spencer Arrighetti on the mound. His 5.58 ERA while allowing at least three earned runs in three of his last five starts should give Astros bettors plenty to be concerned about. I'll take a shot on the Rays as underdogs in Houston.
Red Sox vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Red Sox +104
The Red Sox lead all of Major League Baseball in OPS (.854) and batting average (.288) dating back to July 1. If you're going to give me plus-money on the hottest offense in baseball, I'm going to take that bet 10 times out of 10.
Dodgers vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Athletics +126
It seems crazy, but the numbers don't lie. The Athletics are third in the Majors in OPS dating back to July 1. Now they get to take on a young pitcher in River Ryan, who is susceptible to having a bad start after two solid outings to start his career.
Mets vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mets -148
The Angels offense makes them a stay-away team for me in the final stretch of their season. They're second last in OPS dating back to the start of last month. I'll take the Mets at -148 odds in this one.
Rockies vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Padres -196
The Padres are in an advantageous spot tonight with Matt Waldron (3.89 ERA) on the mound against the Rockies. There's little reason to bet on Colorado at this point of the season.
Phillies vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Phillies -116
The Phillies have lost six straight games but I'm convinced betting them against this Mariners offense is the move to make. Seattle is batting just .222 dating back to the start of last month and now the Mariners have a tall task ahead of them in Zack Wheeler who rocks an ERA of 2.94 ahead of tonight's start.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cubs -148
The Cardinals' offense isn't good enough to make up for the fact they have Miles Mikolas (4.99 ERA) on the mound, especially now that he's matched up against one of the Cubs better starters in Justin Steele (3.38 ERA). I'll back Chicago in this spot.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.