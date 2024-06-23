Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Bet on the Hottest Offense in Baseball)
The best way to wrap up your weekend is by spending Sunday on the couch, watching and betting on sports. Today's MLB slate is going to help us do exactly that with games set to take place across the day, including a Sunday Night Baseball showdown between the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs.
As we always do on Rounding the Bases, I'm going to give you my pick to win all 14 games that are set to take place today.
Let's dive into it.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Phillies -245
The pitching matchup between Slade Cecconi (5.90 ERA) of the Diamondbacks and Cristopher Sanchez (2.91 ERA) makes the a lopsided affair. It's Phillies or nothing for me.
Braves vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Braves -102
The Yankees have struggled at times against left-handed pitching this season, ranking 15th in the Majors in OPS against lefties. That fives the Braves the slight edge in this battle of lefties between Max Fried (3.11 ERA) and Nestor Cortes (3.36 ERA).
Rays vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Pirates -168
Betting on the Pirates is fun when rookie sensation Paul Skenes (2.29 ERA) is on the mound. I'll fade the struggling Rays this afternoon.
Blue Jays vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Guardians -112
Even with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound for the Blue Jays, I have no faith in Toronto. The Guardians rank sixth in the Majors in OPS over the last 30 days while the Blue Jays rank 25th in that stretch. Even if Kikuchi puts together a quality start, their bullpen is susceptible to blowing leads as they've already done several times this season.
White Sox vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Tigers -198
It's insane that Reese Olson has a 1-8 record with a 3.39 ERA. It's time for him to add another win to his record and he should be in a good spot to do it against an abysmal White Sox lineup.
Red Sox vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Red Sox +136
I don't think the Red Sox deserve to be as big of an underdog as the oddsmakers have them set as today. Sure, they have a tough matchup against starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (2.76 ERA), but their offense is fifth in the Majors in OPS over the last 30 days. Trust them as underdogs in Cincinnati this afternoon.
Mariners vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mariners -166
The Marlins offense ranks dead last in OPS over the last 30 days at .624. Things won't get any easier for them today against Bryce Miller (3.46 ERA) of the Mariners.
Orioles vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles +100
If you're going to give me plus-money odds on the hottest offense in baseball, I'm going to take it every single time. The Orioles lead the Majors in OPS over the last 30 days at .829.
Giants vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Giants +106
I view this game as a coin flip. Both teams have posted similar offensive numbers over the past month and both starting pitchers, Logan Webb and Sonny Gray, have ERAs below 3.00. With that in mind, I'll take the team that's getting plus money.
Royals vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Royals +124
Max Scherzer is making his 2024 debut this afternoon. It may take him some games to find his grove again but even if he has a solid start, I have no interest in backing a Rangers team that's 29th in OPS over the last 30 days. I'll back the underdog Royals.
Nationals vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Nationals -130
I'll pass on betting on the team that's starting a pitcher with a 0-3 record and a 13.21 ERA on the season. I'm surprised the Nationals are only -130 favorites.
Twins vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Twins -178
The Twins have an OPS of .808 over the last 30 days, the second-best mark in baseball over that time frame. Trust them to beat up on the lowly Athletics on Sunday afternoon.
Brewers vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Padres -130
The Brewers offense continues to regress as the season goes on and they now rank 19th in OPS over the last 30 days. I'll take San Diego as a home favorite with Michael King (3.49 ERA) on the mound.
Mets vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mets -104
New York has the fourth-best OPS (.790) over the last 30 days and should be favored tonight with Luis Severino (3.52 ERA) on the mound. Give me New York to win on Sunday Night Baseball.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.