Royals vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, July 3
Can the Seattle Mariners win their early-week series with the Kansas City Royals?
Thursday is the fourth and final matchup of this four-game set, and the Mariners have taken the first and third games to move to 45-41 in the 2025 season. Seattle is still way out of first in the AL West, but it is in the conversation for a wild-card spot.
The Royals – a wild card team last season – are not. Kansas City has dropped eight of its last 10 games and is seven games under .500 heading into Thursday’s matchup. Getting a split in this series would be huge for Kansas City, but can it do it?
Seth Lugo (2.74 ERA) gets the ball for Kansas City against Bryan Woo (2.93) in this series finale.
Here’s a betting prediction and the latest odds for this AL matchup.
Royals vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Royals -1.5 (+171)
- Mariners +1.5 (-211)
Moneyline
- Royals: +100
- Mariners: -122
Total
- 7.5 (Over -108/Under -113)
Royals vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Seth Lugo (5-5, 2.74 ERA)
- Seattle: Bryan Woo (7-4, 2.93 ERA)
Royals vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): ROOT Sports NW, FDSKC
- Royals record: 40-47
- Mariners record: 45-41
Royals vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets
Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bryan Woo UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (+100)
Earlier today, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop target for this matchup:
The Royals have struck out on just 18.0% of their plate appearances against right-handed pitchers over the past 30 days, which is tied for the second-lowest rate in the Majors. We're going to take this opportunity to bank on that trend continuing tonight when they take on a right-handed starter in Bryan Woo of the Seattle Mariners.
Royals vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
Kansas City has the second-best UNDER record in MLB this season (52-34-1), and I expect this game to be low-scoring with two of these teams’ best pitchers on the mound.
Lugo has really turned his season around as of late, posting a 1.26 ERA across 28.2 innings in June, even though the Royals only ended up winning two of his five starts.
Woo has been solid all season long, posting seven starts with one or fewer earned runs. That is on the table against the Royals, who rank 21st in batting average, 27th in OPS, and dead last in MLB in runs scored.
The Mariners have actually been a pretty solid OVER team, hitting it 57.3 percent of the time, but this pitching matchup is too good to look past. These teams have combined for eight, nine, and five runs in three games so far in this series.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-113 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
