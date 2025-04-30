Royals vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 30
The Kansas City Royals took down the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night to get back to .500 on the year. The result caused the Rays to do the opposite, falling back to 14-15 on the season.
The two teams will play in the second game of their three-game set tonight. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet tonight's game, including my prediction.
Royals vs. Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Royals +1.5 (-142)
- Rays -1.5 (+120)
Moneyline
- Royals +145
- Rays -175
Total
- 8 (Over -105/Under -115)
Royals vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 30
- Game Time: 7:05 PM EST
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, MLBN
- Royals Record: 15-15
- Rays Record: 14-15
Royals vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Noah Cameron, LHP - (2025 Debut)
- Tampa Bay: Drew Rasmussen, RHP - (1-1, 2.10 ERA)
Royals vs. Rays Best Prop Bet
- Drew Rasmussen UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-109) via Caesars
Drew Rasmussen has been electric this season, sporting a 2.10 ERA and a 0.896 WHIP. Now, he gets to face one of the worst lineups in baseball. The Royals rank just 29th in OPS so far this season. I'd be surprised if Rasmussen allows more than a single run tonight.
Royals vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
I broke down my pick for this game in today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers", which you can read here:
Drew Rasmussen has been one of the best starters to begin the MLB season. He has a strong ERA of 2.10 through his first five starts while also rocking a WHIP of 0.896. He should have no problem against a Royals lineup that ranks 29th in OPS at .614.
The Rays have been a middling offense, but they have struggled against left-handed pitchers. That could play a big role in tonight's game as they face a lefty in Noah Cameron of the Royals, who will be making his Major League debut.
Finally, when betting the UNDER, we should always look at the bullpens. They rank fifth and ninth in bullpen ERA, which means we should be in a great spot if both starting pitchers put together strong starts.
Pick: UNDER 8 (-115) via DraftKings
