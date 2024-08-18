Royals vs. Reds Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Sunday, Aug. 18 (Can Cincy Avoid Sweep?)
The Cincinnati Reds are on the outside looking in of the playoff picture in the National League, but they could play spoiler to the Kansas City Royals, who are just four games out of the AL Central lead and on a three-game win streak.
The Royals took the opening games of this series, but oddsmakers have set the moneyline for Sunday’s game as a bit of a toss up, a sign that we could see the home Reds end the good feeling for Bobby Witt Jr. and company.
Here’s a look at the probable pitchers, odds and my prediction for this afternoon clash.
Royals vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Royals -1.5 (+142)
- Reds +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Royals: -112
- Reds: -108
Total
- 9.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Royals vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Brady Singer (8-8, 3.32 ERA)
- Cincinnati: Andrew Abbott (10-9, 3.59 ERA)
Royals vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 18
- Time: 1:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Ohio
- Royals record: 68-55
- Reds record: 60-63
Royals vs. Reds Key Players to Watch
Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr.: An MVP candidate in the American League, Witt is one of two exciting shortstops in this matchup. The Royals star is hitting an insane .351 with a .400 on-base percentage. He’s smacked 25 homers, stolen 25 bags and driven in 90 runs in 2024.
Cincinnati Reds
Elly De La Cruz: The other exciting shortstop in this game, De La Cruz may not be having as good of a season as Witt, but he’s still electric. The Reds star is hitting .261 with 21 homers, 52 runs batted in and a league-high 59 stolen bases.
Royals vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
This is a huge matchup for the Royals, and I broke down how I’m betting it in today’s edition of Rounding the Bases – SI Betting’s straight up picks for every MLB game:
The Kansas City Royals are on a three-game winning streak and sit just four games out of the AL Central lead, but I don't think they'll win their series finale with the Cincinnati Reds.
Righty Brady Singer is struggling for the Royals at the moment, allowing 10 earned runs on 18 hits so far this month, and he has a much worse ERA on the road (4.47) than at home (2.50) in 2024.
Cincinnati starter Andrew Abbott hasn't been lights out, but he does come into this game with a 3.59 ERA, allowing two or fewer earned runs in five of his last eight outings.
Pick: Reds Moneyline (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.