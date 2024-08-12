Royals vs. Twins Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 12
Suddenly, the AL Central is a compelling race.
The Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals are each within striking distance of the Cleveland Guardians for the division lead, will one emerge from this series? Here’s how to bet this divisional series opener with a ton on the line as it relates to postseason positioning.
Royals vs. Twins Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Royals: +1.5 (-154)
- Twins: -1.5 (+128)
Moneyline
- Royals: +136
- Twins: -162
Total: 8 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Royals vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 12
- Game Time: 7:40 PM EST
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports-Kansas City
- Royals Record: 65-63
- Twins Record: 65-52
Royals vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
Kansas City Royals: Brady Singer (8-7, 3.03 ERA)
Minnesota Twins: Pablo Lopez (10-8, 4.74 ERA)
Royals vs. Twins Key Players to Watch
Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr.: While it may be tough to catch Aaron Judge in AL MVP voting, Witt Jr. is doing his best. He is hitting .459 since the All-Star break with an .812 slugging percentage, pushing his season average to .347.
Minnesota Twins
Matt Wallner: The rookie has added a big punch into the middle of the Twins lineup, hitting .272 in 93 at bats with seven home runs and a .620 slugging percentage. We covered Wallner’s upside in Monday’s Daily Dinger article.
Royals vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
Pablo Lopez has been a prime regression candidate all season, his 4.74 ERA has been far worse than his 3.50 xERA matched with his 79th percentile strikeout rate.
He should be in a good spot on Monday night against the Royals, who are a far different team on the road, 23rd in OPS away from Kauffman Stadium.
Count on Minnesota's starter to pounce on a KC team on the road, and for the Twins lineup to pace the way en route to a pivotal win.
PICK: Twins ML (-162)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
