Royals vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for ALDS Game 1

Sep 20, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws a pitch third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws a pitch third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The Royals beat the Orioles in two straight road games to secure a spot in the ALDS against the AL East Champion New York Yankees. 

The Yankees will look to use its power-hitting duo of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, along with resurgent ace Gerrit Cole to stunt the upstart Royals in the postseason. The Yankees are a considerable favorite in the opening game on Saturday as the Royals counter with veteran Michael Wacha. 

Get the odds, our best bet and more below! 

Royals vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Run Line 

  • Royals: +1.5 (-130)
  • Yankees: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline

  • Royals: +170
  • Yankees: -200

Total: 7.5 (Over -120/Under -102)

Royals vs. Yankees How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, October 5th
  • Game Time: 6:38 PM EST
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): MAX
  • Series Tied 0-0

Royals vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Royals: Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA)

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)

Royals vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch

Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr.: Witt won’t beat out Aaron Judge for AL MVP this season, but he is having a monster season in his own right, taking home the hitting crown in 2024. He hit .332 this season and carried that into the postseason, going three-for-nine with two RBIs in the two-game sweep of the Orioles. 

New York Yankees

Aaron Judge: The runaway AL MVP is having a historic season, and he’d love to add a World Series to his resume this season. Judge is fresh off a season in which he hit .322 with 58 home runs and 144 RBIs. Can he pace the Yankees offense to the AL Pennant? 

Royals vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

Cole battled injuries early in the season, and only made five starts before the All-Star break, posting a 5.40 ERA. However, since then, he’s been on a tear, pitching to a 2.76 ERA in 12 starts while the Yankees wrapped up the AL East. 

While Cole has been at a Cy Young level for the better part of two months, I can’t advocate for a bet at this price tag against a Royals team that has been an elite pitching staff top to bottom this entire season. 

Wacha has been able to pitch to soft contact all season and put up formidable numbers in the middle of the Royals rotation while the bullpen has held up nicely as well. 

This game is set to be tight throughout with both offenses hyper-focused on its two MVP candidates in Witt and Judge, it can lead to a lower-scoring game. 

PICK: UNDER 7.5

Published
