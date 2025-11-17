RSM Classic Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Sea Island
Adam Schenk secured his first PGA Tour win of his career at last week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, and now the Tour heads back to the U.S. for this week’s RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia.
This will be the final official PGA Tour event of 2025, so let’s make the most of it. It’s time to dive into the odds to win and the notable golfers competing this week, then I’ll give you my best bets.
RSM Classic odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Harris English +1800
- Si Woo Kim +2500
- Rico Hoey +2500
- Michael Thorbjornsen +2500
- Brian Harman +2500
- Thorbjorn Olesen +3000
- Denny McCarthy +3000
- J.T. Poston +3000
- Jake Knapp +3500
- Daniel Berger +3500
- Chris Kirk +3500
- Vince Whaley +4000
- Davis Thompson +4000
- Pierceson Coody +4000
- Keith Mitchell +4500
RSM Classic how to watch
- Thursday: Noon–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: Noon–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1–4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 1–4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
RSM Classic purse
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 20–Sunday, Nov. 23
- Where: Sea Island Golf Club
- Purse: $7 million ($1.26 million winner’s share)
- 2024 champion: Maverick McNealy
RSM Classic notable golfers
Harris English: This week’s field is significantly stronger than the one we saw in Bermuda last week and better than most of the 2025 fall events. Harris English, who was a member of this year’s U.S. Ryder Cup team, will enter the week as the betting favorite. He has one PGA Tour victory in 2025, at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. He has played this event every year dating to 2014, with his best finish coming in 2021 when he finished T6.
Sahith Theegala: Sahith Theegala won’t lose his PGA Tour card due to his winner’s exemption that runs through 2026, but if he didn’t have that he would be in a tough spot this week. The fan favorite has struggled all season, posting just two top 25 finishes in 2025. As a result, he is now 147th in the FedEx Cup standings. The good news is he finished T2 at this event in 2023, so maybe this is a great week for him to build some confidence.
RSM Classic best bets
Daniel Berger +3500
We haven’t seen Daniel Berger tee it up since the BMW Championship in August, but now that he’s taken some time off to heal some injuries, I expect him to come out firing and take advantage of a weak field. Berger finished T2 at this event last year, so he has the experience and confidence at this course to post a strong outing. It’s also worth noting that while he struggled in the second half of the season, it wasn’t due to his ball-striking. He's third in the field in true strokes-gained approach over the past six months.
Zac Blair +11000
Want a long shot bet at north of 100-1 odds? How about a golfer who is fresh off a T10 finish at last week’s Bermuda Championship? Allow me to make the case for Zac Blair, who has posted two top 20 finishes already in the fall swing, including a T9 finish last week. He’s also seventh in the field in true strokes-gained approach over the past six months. If his short game can come together this week, he has a chance to be in contention at 110-1 odds. He’s worth a shot at that price tag.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!