Adam Schenk Survives Trying Conditions at Bermuda Championship for First Win
Justin Thomas, watching the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at home, couldn’t turn away from his television.
The wind was howling at nearly 40 mph as a pack of players were within two strokes of each other all day, fighting for the victory—and trying to secure their PGA Tour card for next year (those inside the top 100 in FedEx Cup points after next week will notch full status for 2026).
In the end, 33-year-old Adam Schenk, in his 242nd career start, claimed an emotional win while playing unorthodox golf.
With a final-round even-par 71, Schenk finished at 12 under overall, one stroke ahead of Chandler Phillips.
Schenk held the 54-hole co-lead with Braden Thornberry, who faltered with a final-round 80. And on the front nine, Schenk failed to pull away, shooting 1 under. However, with the blustery conditions, it was hard to go low, and Schenk won the battle of attrition with a series of clutch saves and unique shots.
“When we finished, me, Max [McGreevy] and Adam were walking back and we all agreed that this was probably the hardest—I said it’s the hardest round of golf I’ve ever played in my life, just everything considered,” Phillips said. “Just some of the tee shots in the last few holes, I mean, frickin’ wild.”
En route to the winner’s circle, Schenk, the world’s 246th-ranked player, used a quarter swing that emulated a chip shot—even with his driver—throughout Sunday’s round, trying to flight the ball through the wind (not to mention, he also putted one-handed at times this week).
For example, on Port Royal Golf Course’s par-4 12th, he was 131 yards from the hole. Yet, he felt a 6-iron wouldn’t be enough. So he and his caddie switched to a 5-iron and, with his funky swing, it was still short; though, he got up-and-down for par.
On the par-3 16th, clinging to the lead after a bogey on No. 15, his tee shot landed short and in the rough, but he chipped to a few feet and made the par putt.
On the last, with a one-stroke lead, Schenk hit his approach long before putting to about 5 feet. Then, he dropped perhaps the most important putt of his life for the title.
In 27 starts this year, Schenk made only 11 cuts with two top 10s. Entering this week, he was No. 134 in FedEx Cup points. Now, he’s exempt for two years.
With only one event left in 2025 (next week’s RSM Classic), several players moved on the brink of notching status for next season. Max McGreevy (T3) went from on the bubble at No. 100 to 89th. Phillips (solo second) jumped from No. 139 to 92nd and Takumi Kanaya (T3) moved from No. 120 to 99th.
“I’m happy just to be inside the top 100 now,” Phillips said. “I know I’ve got one week left, but at least I’m not going into next week in the same position I was this week, looking at it like, ‘God, I’ve got to win to have a job out here.’ Hopefully, I play pretty solid next week and see y’all next year.”
Sure, this might not have been the Masters or U.S. Open, but to those in Bermuda battling the carnage, this meant everything.
And that’s why Thomas was locked in.