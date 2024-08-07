Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields: Steelers Starting Quarterback Odds Shifting Ahead of NFL Preseason
A good old fashioned quarterback battle is brewing in Pittsburgh.
On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin admitted that there is a quarterback competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason, and Fields will have a chance to impress in the first preseason game with Wilson out due to a calf injury.
While Tomlin did share that Wilson is still the QB1 and the leader in the clubhouse, oddsmakers are starting to adjust the starting quarterback odds for Pittsburgh in the 2024 season.
Odds to be Steelers Starting Quarterback in Week 1
Oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook had originally set Wilson at -620 (an implied probability of 86.1 percent) to be the team's starting quarterback in Week 1 while Fields was set at +400 in the same market.
That has changed dramatically in the last week, as Wilson is still the favorite at -340 odds, but Fields is down to +250 to be named the Steelers' starter. Based on implied probability, Fields now has a 28.57 percent chance to be named the starter while Wilson sits at 77.27 percent.
There's no doubt that Wilson, who signed with Pittsburgh this offseason, still has the edge based on these odds, but it is curious to see Fields climbing so quickly.
Pittsburgh declined Fields' fifth-year option this offseason, but he is the younger quarterback of the two that could potentially be the long-term answer in Pittsburgh if he wins the job and thrives in 2024.
Since Wilson won't play in the first preseason game, it will be hard to take much away from this competition, but if Fields lights it up, Tomlin may reconsider how his depth chart is constructed. The odds are at least suggesting this is a closer race than it was in late July.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
