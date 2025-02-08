Rutgers vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 9
Rutgers remains one of the toughest teams to get a beat on in the Big Ten, flush with talent, but lacking the results.
We saw the high end of Rutgers’ talented roster with the return of Dylan Harper from an ankle injury as the Scarlet Knights took down Illinois at home. Now, the duo of Harper and Ace Bailey heads to College Park to face an elite Maryland team. Can the team make a late season surge?
Oddsmakers aren’t counting on it with the Terps laying a big number at home. Will the team hold up and win by double digits?
Rutgers vs. Maryland Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rutgers: +9.5 (-105)
- Maryland: -9.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rutgers: +385
- Maryland: -520
Total: 151.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Rutgers vs. Maryland How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, February 9th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: XFINITY Center
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Rutgers Record: 12-11
- Maryland Record: 17-6
Rutgers vs. Maryland Key Players to Watch
Rutgers
Dylan Harper: The future top three pick in the NBA Draft returned from an ankle injury in style, torching Illinois to the tune of 28 points with six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Can he turn around Rutgers’ season with another stunner?
Maryland
Julian Reese: In a losing effort, the veteran showed out, scoring 24 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. The senior has made a devastating duo with freshman Derik Queen as Maryland has made for one of the best defensive interiors in the Big Ten.
Rutgers vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick
I’m going to take the points with Rutgers, who has proven it can contend with elite teams throughout the year despite injuries along the roster.
The Scarlet Knights are 8-5 against the spread as an underdog this season, but the team is at its best with Harper on the floor, of course. The guard ups the team’s free throw rate from below the national average to a top 30 rate when Harper is on the floor.
This is necessary for Rutgers, who is 17th in effective field goal percentage than Big Ten play. The offense has been clunky and the Terps have the length to stick to Bailey and the guard play to keep a lid on Harper in the halfcourt. The Scarlet Knights will need to use the free throw line as its weapon to generate points as well as slow down a Maryland team that likes to play in the open court.
The season has been far under expectations for Rutgers, but the team’s ability to get downhill with Harper on the floor as well as slow the game down in the halfcourt, should keep this game competitive.
PICK: Rutgers +9.5 (available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
