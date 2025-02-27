Rutgers vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Feb. 27
The Michigan Wolverines are sputtering down the stretch of Big Ten play, but the bottom line still shows that this team is poised for a prominent seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Michigan, off a defensive struggle at Nebraska on Monday in a 49-46 win against the Cornhuskers, returns home to face the volatile Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers has posted a high ceiling at times, but mystifying results around its talented duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
As big underdogs, can Rutgers keep up with the Wolverines on the road?
Here’s our betting preview for Thursday’s matchup.
Rutgers vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rutgers: +10.5 (-105)
- Michigan: -10.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rutgers: +450
- Michigan: -630
Total: 154.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Rutgers vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 27
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Crisler Center
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Rutgers Record: 14-14
- Michigan Record: 21-6
Rutgers vs. Michigan Key Players to Watch
Rutgers
Dylan Harper: Harper has battled injuries and illness this season, but when he’s 100%, the ceiling is quite high for the future top five NBA Draft pick. He is off back-to-back huge efforts in Scarlet Knights wins, combining to score 59 points and dish out 12 assists against USC and Washington. On the season, he is averaging over 19 points per game with four rebounds and four assists.
Michigan
Danny Wolf: Even in a 49-point effort against Nebraska, Wolf did his best to carry the Wolverines to victory, scoring 10 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. It was an ugly game for the Michigan offense, but this is a dynamic one with the seven footer essentially running point guard for the Wolverines.
Rutgers vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
Despite a gaudy record, Michigan has struggled to look dominant, running incredibly well in late game scenarios. Of the Wolverines last 11 games, only two games have been decided by more than four points and those were both losses for Dusty May’s group.
The team’s inability to protect the ball has kept the team from getting the necessary margin on its opponents, ranking 338th in turnover percentage this season.
In the first meeting, Michigan won by three on the road against Rutgers, who didn’t have Dylan Harper on the floor, and I believe that the Scarlet Knights can keep this game competitive with Harper and Bailey on the floor with the necessary shot-making.
Rutgers shot 38% on two-point shots and 27% on threes in the first meeting, and with Harper back on the floor I believe we see an up-tick in efficiency and the team stays within the number.
PICK: Rutgers +10.5 (-105, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.