Rutgers vs. Washington Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 19
If Rutgers or Washington wants to make the NCAA Tournament this season, they'll likely have to win the Big Ten tournament. In order to do that, they have to earn a spot as not all members of the Big Ten will be given a conference tournament berth this year. The bottom three teams will be left out and at the moment, Washington would be the first team would. They can leap frog Rutgers if they manage to take down the Scarlet Knights tonight.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this late-night matchup, including my best bets.
Rutgers vs. Washington Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Rutgers +2.5 (-110)
- Washington -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rutgers +110
- Washington -135
Total: 148.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rutgers vs. Washington How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 19
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- Rutgers Record: 12-14 (5-10 in Big Ten)
- DePaul Record: 13-12 (4-10 in Big Ten)
Rutgers vs. Washington Best Prop Bets
Dylan Harper OVER 15.5 Points (-150 via BetMGM)
Dylan Harper of Rutgers is already averaging 18.5 points per game but one of his biggest strengths is his ability to draw fouls. He has already taken 130 free throws this season, which is 36 more than any other player on the team. Now, he gets to face a Washington team that commits 18.0 personal fouls per game, which ranks 263rd in the country. Expect Harper's free throws to help put him above his point total tonight.
Rutgers vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
I'm going to ride with the underdog Scarlet Knights tonight. Washington has a few glaring weaknesses that will cost them against Rutgers, most notably their undisciplined play. Washington ranks 263rd in personal fouls per game, committing an average of 18.0. That's good news for a Rutgers squad that draws 19.3 personal fouls per game, the 29th best mark in the country.
On top of the fouls, Washington turns the ball over on 17.4% of their possessions, which ranks 216th in college basketball. Rutgers doesn't have that issue as they come in at 62nd (15.2%).
The shooting numbers and defensive numbers are similar between these two squads, but it's clear Rutgers plays the more disciplined style of basketball, which I believe will make all the difference tonight.
Pick: Rutgers +2.5 (-110) via BetMGM
