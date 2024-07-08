Ryder Cup Odds After Keegan Bradley Reportedly Named Next Captain
Keegan Bradley is expected to be named captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup for the 2025 event at Bethpage Black, according to Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig. While most hoped Tiger Woods would be the pick, the U.S. remains the outright betting favorite to win the Ryder Cup on home soil and the selection of Bradley as captain hasn't impacted the odds.
Before Bradley was reported as captain, the U.S. was -145 to win the Ryder Cup at DraftKings Sportsbook versus +150 for the European team and +1200 for a tie. Afterward, the odds remained the same, meaning the U.S. has an implied probability of 59.2% to win the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Some may consider that surprising after Europe dominated the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, winning 16½–11½. But the U.S. has been great on home soil recently.
The U.S. won the last two events and three of the last four in the United States, including a 19–9 beatdown in 2021, which was the most lopsided win since the Ryder Cup changed to include all of Europe in 1979. they should have also won in 2012, but a furious European comeback on the last day derailed their hopes.
The U.S. team will likely be headlined by the last three major championship winners—Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele. They also have Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark currently in guaranteed spots, but a lot will change in the points before next year's event.
Europe counters with Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood, all key cogs during their win in Rome. Jon Rahm is with LIV Golf but hard to imagine he won't be back.
It's too early to bet on the event because, as mentioned, the teams could change. But Bradley's role in shaping the U.S. team strategy will be critical.
Zach Johnson was criticized for his strategy as U.S. Ryder Cup captain in Rome, selecting players he was friends with as Captain's picks who probably didn't deserve to be on the team (Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas) and leaving, among others, Bradley out. Johnson also sent out several questionable pairings during the first day of competition, when Europe stormed out to a 6½–1½ lead and all but secured the cup.
The U.S. has a minor advantage in that it will play in the Presidents Cup this year, giving Bradley a chance to see how players pair together before Bethpage. That will be interesting to watch as it could set the tone for 2025.
This is the first time the Ryder Cup is being held at Bethpage and it's expected to be a raucous environment, as it was when the U.S. Open was hosted there twice and the PGA Championship once. Bradley is known as an emotional player and will certainly bring a ton of passion to this role as well.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.