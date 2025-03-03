Sacramento State vs. Portland State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, March 3
If you're looking for some late night action on Monday, look no further than the regular season finale in the Big Sky between Sacramento State and Portland State.
Portland State is tied with Idaho State for the No. 3 spot in the conference so if they want to lock up the third seed in the upcoming conference tournament, a win tonight is a must. Luckily for them, the Hornets are the worst team in the conference and will enter the tournament with the last seed no matter what.
Let's dive into the odds, key players, and my best bet for this game.
Sacramento State vs. Portland State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Sacramento State +12.5 (-105)
- Portland State -12.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Sacramento State +675
- Portland State -1100
Total: 134.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Sacramento State vs. Portland State How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 3
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Vikings Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Sacramento State Record: 7-23 (3-14 Conference)
- Portland State Record: 18-12 (10-7 Conference)
Sacramento State vs. Portland State Key Players to Watch
Sacramento State
Jacob Holt: The Hornets' best player by a significant margin is forward Jacob Holt, who is averaging 16.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. If teams can slow him down, they'll be well on their way to beating Sacramento State.
Portland State
Qiant Myers: Qiant Myers is averaging 10.6 points per game, but where his true value lies is his ability to dish the rock. He leads the team in assists per game with 6.1, the playmaker of the offense. Everyone else's game elevates when Myers is at his best.
Sacramento State vs. Portland State Prediction and Pick
This game is a stylistic nightmare for Sacramento State. 44.9% of the Hornets' three-point shots come from three point range, the 59th highest rate in the country. Tonight, they have to have a Portland State team that keeps teams to shooting just 32.1% from beyond the arc.
On the other side, Portland State keeps things to the interior with 69.6% of its shots coming from two-point range, the 20th-highest rate in college basketball. They should be able to dominate a Sacramento State team that's 323rd in opponent two-point field goal percentage (54.9%).
There's no need to overthink this one.
Pick: Portland State -12.5 (-115)
