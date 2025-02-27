Saint Mary's vs. Loyola Marymount Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Feb. 27
Saint Mary’s path to a WCC title continues to open up with a pair of wins against Gonzaga on its ledger and will look to bolster its resume against Loyola Marymount.
The Gaels have been incredibly dominant in WCC play, including a 25-point home win against Loyola Marymount in early January, and now are laying double digits on the road against the Lions.
Can Saint Mary’s stifling defense maintain its form? Here’s our betting preview.
Saint Mary’s vs. Loyola Marymount Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Saint Mary’s: +13.5 (-105)
- Loyola Marymount: -13.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Saint Mary’s: -1100
- Loyola Maymount: +680
Total: 132.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Saint Mary’s vs. Loyola Marymount How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 27th
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gersten Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Saint Mary’s Record: 25-4
- Loyola Marymount Record: 16-13
Saint Mary’s vs. Loyola Marymount Key Players to Watch
Saint Mary’s
Mitchell Saxen: The big man will have a big edge on the glass against LMU, who have struggled on the glass all season. The 6’10” center is among the best rebounders in the country and had 10 in 32 minutes in the first game. However, he did make only two of seven shots in that blowout win.
Loyola Marymount
Jevon Porter: The center will be tasked with keeping up with Saxen but also dragging him outside the paint as he is a capable floor spacer with 138 three-point attempts this season and shooting a respectable 31% from deep. In the first game, it was a struggle for the big man, who fouled out with eight points and four rebounds while making only three of his 11 shots.
Saint Mary’s vs. Loyola Marymount Prediction and Pick
Loyola Marymount’s defense is equipped to stay disciplined against the post-reliant Saint Mary’s offense as both units play at a methodical pace and utilize a ton of the shot clock.
The Gaels are bottom 10 in the country in average possession length on offense, while the Lions are outside the top 300 on defense, making teams work through its sets to find the best shot.
While Saint Mary’s dropped 81 on LMU in the first meeting, I believe that the team won’t get to the free-throw line 28 times in this one (and make 25 of them) to offset what was a fairly pedestrian 42% shooting night.
Meanwhile, Loyola Marymount won’t put up much of a fight on offense. The group is bottom third in the league in effective field goal percentage with the lowest offensive rebounding rate, so expect plenty of quick possessions from the Lions at home.
I expect a grinding affair with two disciplined units that keep the clock moving and the points to a minimum.
PICK: UNDER 132.5 ( -105, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
