Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, Feb. 22
Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga meet again for the second time this season after a thriller last month that the Gaels won.
Now, the setting switches to Spokane with Gonzaga looking to even the series score in a battle of WCC heavyweights. It’s a battle between the Bulldogs frenetic offense and Saint Mary’s disciplined defense.
Here’s how to bet on this one.
Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Saint Mary’s: +5.5 (-102)
- Gonzaga: -5.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Saint Mary’s: +205
- Gonzaga: -255
Total: 142.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Saint Mary’s Record: 24-4
- Gonzaga Record: 21-7
Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga Best Prop Bets
Saint Mary’s
Mitchell Saxen OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-126)
Saxen grabbed 11 rebounds in the first meeting and I like him to get over this mark in a game that should feature more possessions than usual for a Saint Mary’s game.
The senior big man is an elite rebounder, top 10 in the country in offensive rebounding rate while doing plenty of work on the defensive glass as well.
On the year, he is averaging just short of eight rebounds per game, and given the game script I’m willing to bet on an above average outcome for him.
Gonzaga
Ryan Nembhard OVER 9.5 Assists (-106)
Nembhard is among the best facilitators in the country, top 10 in assist rate at nearly 41%.
He’ll face a compact Gaels defense that forces teams to move the ball to get into gaps in the lane and shift the defense in addition to forcing teams to shoot over contested shots. Nembhard had little issue finding answers against the Gaels in the first meeting, posting 12 assists.
In a game that I believe skews towards Gonzaga’s preferred offense, more up-tempo than the projected total indicates, that means that there are going to be more assist chances for the team’s top ball handler.
Even at a lofty mark, look for Nembhard to get to double digit assists.
Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Pick
The first meeting between the two went down to the wire with Gonzaga struggling to convert and execute down the stretch giving Saint Mary’s the win as slight home underdogs.
In that game, the Zags shot 17% from beyond the arc as Saint Mary’s shot above its season average at 36%.
I expect we see some stark regression in this one for the Zags elite offense that is top 25 in the country in effective field goal percentage and more than comfortable attacking the rim against Saint Mary’s disciplined perimeter defense.
Graham Ike had a big showing in the first game, scoring 24 points in the loss, and I’m confident he can continue to dictate the terms of his matchup against the veteran Saxen.
In a battle of contrasting styles, I’ll side with Gonzaga to get some margin at home and even the series score.
PICK: Gonzaga -5.5 (-120, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
