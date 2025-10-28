Saints Reportedly Name Tyler Shough Starter, Shifting Odds for Week 9 Game vs. Rams
A quarterback change is coming in New Orleans.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, second-round pick Tyler Shough will his first start of the 2025 season in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. Shough relieved second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler in the team's Week 8 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now it appears he'll have a chance to take the job heading into next season.
New Orleans is just 1-7 in the 2025 season, and it's set as a massive underdog in Week 9 against the Rams. The Saints opened as 13.5-point underdogs, but that line has shifted to New Orleans +14 now that Shough is set to start. DraftKings has the Saints set at a whopping +600 to win their second game of the season on Sunday.
Shough is an older rookie, as he's already 26 years old after a long collegiate career. He's stepping in for Rattler -- a former fifth-round pick -- who threw for 1,586 yards, eight scores and five picks in eight games this season. Rattler completed 68.0 percent of his passes for the Saints this season, but the team is just 1-13 in the 14 games he's started in his NFL career.
Oddsmakers are clearly expecting the 5-2 Rams to win at home in Week 9, and the Saints have struggled against the spread this season, posting the worst record in the NFL at 2-6.
Shough will enter his first start at +7500 in the odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Jaxson Dart (+105) and Emeka Egbuka (+140) are the clear favorites in that market at the 2025 season nears the halfway point.
