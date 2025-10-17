Saints vs. Bears Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Chicago Keeps Rolling)
The race to the top of the NFC North is tight and one contender has a chance to secure its fourth straight victory this weekend. The Chicago Bears will host the New Orleans Saints as a 5.5-point favorite on Sunday for Week 7 and a victory for them could have major implications in the divisional standings.
Chicago is last in the NFC North with a 3-2 record, but the division-leading Green Bay Packers are just 3-1-1. Caleb Williams and company could take a major step forward by taking down the one-win Saints. Will they fold under the pressure?
Here’s our score prediction ahead of kickoff.
Saints vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Saints: -5.5 (-115)
- Bears: +5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Saints: -198
- Bears: +240
Total
- 46.5 (Over -118/Under -104)
Chicago is the better team in this matchup on paper and against the spread. New Orleans has covered in just two of its six games this season.
Saints vs. Bears Final Score Prediction
Spencer Rattler is getting more and more comfortable as a starter, but the Saints don’t appear to have enough firepower to win or cover the spread in this game. They rank 28th in points per game (18.5) and it’s clear that their most dynamic weapon has taken a step back.
Alvin Kamara has scored just one touchdown through six weeks and Rashid Shaheed leads all Saints with two total touchdowns. The Bears have too many options and should be overwhelming enough to win by at least a touchdown.
Rome Odunze has hauled in five receiving touchdowns in what appears to be his breakout season and four other players have totaled more than 100 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Chicago has covered in all three of its recent wins and bettors should back the favorites again this weekend.
Final Score Prediction: Bears 28 , Saints 21
