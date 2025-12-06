Saints vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 14 (Bucky Irving scores)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are first in the NFC South despite their injury woes and can take another step forward in Week 14. They’ll host the struggling New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and a victory would make them the fastest team in their division to eight wins. This might not seem like the most interesting matchup on paper with the home team entering the game as an 8.5-point favorite, but there are other angles to attack.
Baker Mayfield is the big-name quarterback in this matchup, but the Saints’ rookie signal-caller, Tyler Shough, might have the more enticing player props in this matchup, given how the Buccaneers’ secondary has played this season. Tampa Bay’s rushing attack could find its legs with Bucky Irving back in the fold.
Here’s our breakdown of three options worth considering ahead of kickoff.
Saints vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Tyler Shough to throw for 220+ Passing Yards (+102)
- Bucky Irving Anytime Touchdown (-110)
Tyler Shough to throw for 220+ Passing Yards (+102)
Shough went 17-of-30 passing for 128 yards in his first meeting while splitting snaps with Spencer Rattler. Now he’s the full-time starter, and he’s made some significant improvements since his last encounter with Tampa Bay. He’s thrown for more than 240 yards in three straight games and has averaged 33 passing attempts per game since making his first start. Only three teams are giving up more passing yards per game (247.5) than Tampa Bay this season, so this number is definitely attainable for Shough.
Bucky Irving Anytime Touchdown (-110)
It didn’t take long for Irving to get back in the end zone in his first game back since late September. The Buccaneers running back handled a full workload with 17 carries for 61 yards and a score to go along with two receptions for 20 yards. Irving can score in other ways as a valuable contributor in the passing game and has tallied at least 16 rushing attempts and a rushing touchdown in both of his meetings with New Orleans.
