Saints vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 1
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals are kicking off the 2024 preseason with a few different styles.
New Orleans is expected to play its starters to open the game, while Arizona will not play star quarterback Kyler Murray.
That’s led to the Saints being favored by three points on the road, but will the starters even play enough to warrant such a spread?
Here’s a breakdown of this game, the odds and some young players to watch on Saturday night.
Saints vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Saints -3 (-110)
- Cardinals +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints: -155
- Cardinals: +130
Total
- 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Saints vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 10
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona's Family (CBS Channel 5) in Arizona/FOX (Channel 8) in Louisiana
- Saints record: 0-0
- Cardinals record: 0-0
Saints vs. Cardinals Key Players to Watch
New Orleans Saints
Spencer Rattler: Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler should get some time later in this game after the Saints starters are pulled. A former projected No. 1 pick, Rattler is looking to prove he belongs in the NFL and potential take the No. 2 job behind Derek Carr for the 2024 season.
Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr.: The No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison will make his preseason debut on Saturday, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon. A can’t-miss WR prospect, Harrison may only play sparingly in this game, but he should draw a ton of attention from the New Orleans defense.
Saints vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
When betting on the preseason one key thing that I look at are the records of each team’s coaches in the preseason.
This tells us how badly these coaches want to win the game versus focus on development, and Gannon showed us that he can win some preseason games, going 2-1 against the spread and straight up last season.
Meanwhile, Dennis Allen is 7-11 against the spread and 9-9 straight up, and he appears to be going for a bit of a win with his starters beginning the game. Still, it’s possible the starters only play a series or two in this matchup.
I don’t mind taking the points here even with the Cardinals sitting Murray. Arizona played hard under Gannon all last season despite having a talent shortage, and we should see more young quarterback play from the Saints as this game goes on.
I like taking the points in a game with a really low total (as most preseason matchups have), especially if the backups spend the majority of the time in action.
Pick: Cardinals +3 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.