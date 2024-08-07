SI

NFL Preseason Betting: Every Coach’s Preseason Against the Spread Record

Iain MacMillan

Dec 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts to a play against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL preseason is officially here and it serves as not only a warmup for teams to prepare for the regular season, but it also allows us bettors to get some reps in before opening week.

It can be extremely difficult to handicap preseason games when we rarely know which players will compete and for how many snaps. That's why I'm of the belief the best way to handicap these games is by looking at the preseason records of head coaches.

Some coaches use these games solely to evaluate their roster while others think it's important to win to carry momentum into the regular season.

Let's take a look at head coaches records for the preseason throughout their careers, both straight up and against the spread.

NFL Head Coach Preseason Records

Team

Head Coach

SU Record

ATS Record

Arizona Cardinals

Jonathan Gannon

2-1

2-1

Atlanta Falcons

Raheem Morris

5-7

5-7

Baltimore Ravens

John Harbaugh

44-14

40-18

Buffalo Bills

Sean McDermott

14-7

15-8

Chicago Bears

Matt Eberflus

5-2

5-2

Carolina Panthers

Dave Canales

0-0

0-0

Cincinnati Bengals

Zac Taylor

3-9

6-6

Cleveland Browns

Kevin Stefanski

5-4

5-3-1

Dallas Cowboys

Mike McCarthy

30-30

29-31

Denver Broncos

Sean Payton

30-33

30-33

Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell

3-6

4-5

Green Bay Packers

Matt LaFleur

5-8

5-8

Houston Texans

DeMeco Ryans

2-1

2-1

Indianapolis Colts

Shane Steichen

2-1

2-1

Jacksonville Jaguars

Doug Pederson

12-13

13-12

Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid

46-47

46-45-2

Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh

10-6

10-6

Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay

7-14

9-11-1

Las Vegas Raiders

Antonio Pierce

0-0

0-0

Miami Dolphins

Mike McDaniel

3-3

3-3

Minnesota Vikings

Kevin O'Connell

0-6

1-5

New England Patriots

Jerod Mayo

0-0

0-0

New Orleans Saints

Dennis Allen

7-11

9-9

New York Giants

Brian Daboll

3-3

0-6

New York Jets

Robert Saleh

7-2

6-3

Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni

1-6-2

2-6-1

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin

40-24

36-27-1

Seattle Seahawks

Mike Macdonald

0-0

0-0

San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan

11-10

11-9-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles

9-13

11-11

Tennessee Titans

Brian Callahan

0-0

0-0

Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn

6-15

6-14-1

