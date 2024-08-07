NFL Preseason Betting: Every Coach’s Preseason Against the Spread Record
The NFL preseason is officially here and it serves as not only a warmup for teams to prepare for the regular season, but it also allows us bettors to get some reps in before opening week.
It can be extremely difficult to handicap preseason games when we rarely know which players will compete and for how many snaps. That's why I'm of the belief the best way to handicap these games is by looking at the preseason records of head coaches.
Some coaches use these games solely to evaluate their roster while others think it's important to win to carry momentum into the regular season.
Let's take a look at head coaches records for the preseason throughout their careers, both straight up and against the spread.
NFL Head Coach Preseason Records
Team
Head Coach
SU Record
ATS Record
Arizona Cardinals
Jonathan Gannon
2-1
2-1
Atlanta Falcons
Raheem Morris
5-7
5-7
Baltimore Ravens
John Harbaugh
44-14
40-18
Buffalo Bills
Sean McDermott
14-7
15-8
Chicago Bears
Matt Eberflus
5-2
5-2
Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales
0-0
0-0
Cincinnati Bengals
Zac Taylor
3-9
6-6
Cleveland Browns
Kevin Stefanski
5-4
5-3-1
Dallas Cowboys
Mike McCarthy
30-30
29-31
Denver Broncos
Sean Payton
30-33
30-33
Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell
3-6
4-5
Green Bay Packers
Matt LaFleur
5-8
5-8
Houston Texans
DeMeco Ryans
2-1
2-1
Indianapolis Colts
Shane Steichen
2-1
2-1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Doug Pederson
12-13
13-12
Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid
46-47
46-45-2
Los Angeles Chargers
Jim Harbaugh
10-6
10-6
Los Angeles Rams
Sean McVay
7-14
9-11-1
Las Vegas Raiders
Antonio Pierce
0-0
0-0
Miami Dolphins
Mike McDaniel
3-3
3-3
Minnesota Vikings
Kevin O'Connell
0-6
1-5
New England Patriots
Jerod Mayo
0-0
0-0
New Orleans Saints
Dennis Allen
7-11
9-9
New York Giants
Brian Daboll
3-3
0-6
New York Jets
Robert Saleh
7-2
6-3
Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni
1-6-2
2-6-1
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin
40-24
36-27-1
Seattle Seahawks
Mike Macdonald
0-0
0-0
San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Shanahan
11-10
11-9-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Todd Bowles
9-13
11-11
Tennessee Titans
Brian Callahan
0-0
0-0
Washington Commanders
Dan Quinn
6-15
6-14-1
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.