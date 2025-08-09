Saints vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1
The final game of Week 1 of the NFL Preseason will be an afternoon showdown between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers already have an exhibition game under their belt, taking down the Detroit Lions in impressive fashion at the Hall of Fame Game. Now, they'll host the Saints, looking for their second preseason win.
The Saints are in the midst of a battle for the starting quarterback job. Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and rookie Tyler Shough are in the running for the gig. Rattler has been announced as the starter for their first preseason game, hinting at the idea that he may be the frontrunner to win the job.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet this exhibition showdown.
Saints vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Saints -1.5 (+100)
- Chargers +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Saints -115
- Chargers -105
Total
- OVER 36.5 (-115)
- UNDER 36.5 (-105)
Saints vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 10
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Saints Record: 0-0
- Chargers Record: 1-0
Saints vs. Chargers Betting Trends
- Jim Harbaugh is 12-8 straight up and 12-8 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach
Saints vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
Just because the Saints are going through a quarterback battle doesn't mean you should back New Orleans. Head coach Kellen Moore has stated that he doesn't plan on playing the majority of starters on both sides of the ball.
Meanwhile, Justin Herbert isn't suiting up for the Chargers, but backups Taylor Heinicke and Trey Lance are more than capable of scoring points. In fact, I'd go as far as to say that Heinicke is better than any of the three quarterbacks the Saints will have on the field on Sunday afternoon.
At 12-8 in the preseason in his career, Jim Harbaugh has proven that winning these games is important, despite it being an exhibition. That strategy may run in the family, as his brother, John, the head coach of the Ravens, has by far the best preseason record amongst active head coaches.
After their impressive win in the Hall of Fame Game, I'll back the Chargers to get a second preseason win on Sunday.
Pick: Chargers -105 via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!