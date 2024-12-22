Saints vs. Packers Final Score Prediction for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 16
Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season will wrap up with a lopsided affair in Green Bay when the Packers host the Saints.
The Packers still have an outside shot to win the NFC North and they still have to officially lock up a playoff berth so expect Green Bay to come out firing against a banged-up Saints team. We can likely pencil the Packers in for the win, but can they cover the massive spread?
Let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll predict the final score.
Saints vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Saints +14 (-110)
- Packers -14 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints: +600
- Packers: -900
Total
- 42 (Over -112/Under -108)
The Packers originally opened as 12.5-point favorites but the betting market has jumped on Green Bay, especially with the news Alvin Kamara will miss the game, which has caused the spread to increased 1.5 points to Packers -14. The total has increased from 41.5 to 42.0.
Saints vs. Packers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I'm not afraid to lay the points with the Packers.
Spencer Rattler gave the Saints enough of a spark last week to come within a two-point conversion of upsetting the Commanders, but let's not forget he ranks 41st out of 43 quarterbacks this season (100+ snaps played) in both EPA + CPOE Composite and adjusted EPA per play.
Now, he has to play against a red-hot Packers team that's making one final push in the NFC North. Green Bay has moved up to No. 2 in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+1.1). They're also one of only three teams who rank inside the top eight in the league in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play.
The short-handed Saints are overmatched in this one. I'm going to bet on the Packers running away with the run in this one.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the UNDER. I have little faith in the Saints being able to move the ball with Rattler in at quarterback and Alvin Kamara out at running back. I also expect the Packers to stick to the run game in the frigid weather, which will keep the clock moving and shorten the game.
Final score prediction: Saints 13, Packers 28
