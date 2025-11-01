Saints vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9
The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams are set to face other in Week 9 action.
Things have gotten out of hand in a hurry for the Saints, and now they're turning to their rookie quarterback, Tyler Shough, to make his first NFL career start. Can he perform well enough to keep the Saints in the mix in this game? In this article, I'm going to break down my top three player props for this NFC showdown.
Saints vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets
- Matthew Stafford to Throw an Interception (+112) via FanDuel
- Tyler Shough UNDER 190.5 Passing Yards (-113) via DraftKings
- Blake Corum Anytime Touchdown (+270) via FanDuel
Matthew Stafford to Throw an Interception (+112)
Matthew Stafford to throw an interception is my No. 9 ranked player prop for this week:
Matthew Stafford, despite his strong first half of the season, has the sixth-highest bad throw percentage amongst all starting quarterbacks this week, with 18.5% of his throws being considered "bad throws". If that continues this week, I'll back the -105 odds on him to throw an interception against the Saints.
Tyler Shough UNDER 190.5 Passing Yards (-113)
In this week's Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why Tyler Shough to go UNDER 184.5 passing yards is my No. 8-ranked player prop for this week:
The Saints are rolling out their rookie quarterback, Tyler Shough, for his first NFL start this weekend, and they're not giving him an easy matchup. The Los Angeles Rams rank second in opponent dropback EPA, fifth in opponent dropback success rate, and second in opponent yards per pass attempt, allowing just 5.7 yards per pass attempt. I can't imagine a more difficult first game for Shough, especially with it being on the road. The Saints may stick to the run game and short routes to ease him into the NFL. I think he'll struggle to reach 185+ yards through the air.
Blake Corum Anytime Touchdown (+270)
One of my favorite player props to bet on in games that are projected to be one-sided lopsided affairs is to bet on the backup running back on the team that's favored by a lot. If the Rams are winning by margin late in the game, I expect them to let their second-string running back, Blake Corum, get some carries. If he does, there's a chance he finds the end zone and cashes this bet for us at +270 odds.
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $300 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!