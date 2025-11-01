Saints vs. Rams Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Can LA Cover Big Spread?)
The Los Angeles Rams return from their bye week with an easy home matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.
The Saints are 1-7 after scoring just three points last week at home against the Buccaneers. Their lone win came back in Week 5 over the Giants.
Meanwhile, the Rams have won two straight (both on the road) and three of their last four to move to 5-2.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 9 matchup.
Saints vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Saints +14 (-115)
- Rams -14 (-105)
Moneyline
- Saints: +675
- Rams: -1050
Total
- 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread has moved a half point from -13.5 to -14 since the odds opened for this game, but the total is still steady at 43.5
Can the Rams cover as huge home favorites?
Saints vs. Rams Final Score Prediction
Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
Continuing the theme of fading the bottom five teams in the NFL, I won't hesitate to lay the 13.5 points with the Los Angeles Rams against the New Orleans Saints. The Rams are fresh off their BYE week and are one of the few elite teams in the league, ranking fourth in DVOA and top 10 in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. The Rams also come into this game ranking third in the league in Net Yards per Play at +1.2.
The Saints are starting to implode a bit. They had a chance to make a statement against an overrated Buccaneers team in Week 8 and delivered a goose egg. They have few weapons on either side of the football and rank in the bottom 10 in almost every metric.
As I wrote above, the more I watch this season, the more I think we shouldn't overthink these lopsided affairs. The betting market treats these games like the underdog has a fighting chance, which used to be the case in previous iterations of the. I don't think that's the case anymore. The Rams should cruise to a win.
Pick: Rams -13.5 (-110)
The Rams are proving to be one of the top teams in the league, while the Saints are at the complete opposite end of the spectrum.
The Saints have kept things relatively close this season, though, with only two of their seven losses by more than 12 points. The Rams’ 35-7 win in Jacksonville last time out is their only blowout victory this season as well.
Los Angeles will win, but the Saints might get the backdoor cover.
Final Score Prediction: Rams 27, Saints 14
