Saints Win Total Projection for 2025 Season (Fade New Orleans)
New Orleans’ 5-12 campaign in 2025 was their worst since finishing with three wins in 2005. Many of the problems stemmed from having no quarterback as the team toggled from Spencer Haener to Jake Haener throughout most of the year.
The Saints are now five years removed from having last made the playoffs. With Kellen Moore taking over as head coach, the talented former offensive coordinator for the Eagles and Cowboys is tasked with the uphill climb of lifting this franchise back into competitive territory.
Here are the Saints’ win total projections and how oddsmakers see them competing in 2025.
New Orleans Saints 2025 Win Total Odds
- Over 5.5: +125
- Under 5.5: -145
Another Year of Misery Projected in New Orleans
New Orleans’ 2025 win total is set at 5.5, and it’s easy to see why oddsmakers have leaned toward the under.
This is a full rebuild — hence the team’s bold decision to roll with rookie Tyler Shough under center speaks volumes about where things stand. The former Oregon, Texas Tech, and Louisville quarterback has battled injuries throughout his college career and only managed one full season as a starter. Despite all of this, he was listed as the team’s QB1 heading into training camp. With no veteran presence in the quarterback room, the franchise appears to be gambling on potential rather than any experience.
If Shough should fail, there is Spencer Rattler, the 2024 fill-in and former fifth-round pick, who proved to be unready for the role, struggling mightily down the stretch with one of the worst QBRs in the league.
The offensive line received an upgrade via first-round pick Kelvin Banks and veteran depth additions, but unit cohesion and protecting a rookie QB will be critical early on. There’s promise in the skill players around Shough with the return of Alvin Kamara, the re-signing of Brandin Cooks, and the continued emergence of Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed — though both receivers have struggled with durability.
Defensive adjustments may not be enough to offset the offensive volatility. New coordinator Brandon Staley replaced a scheme that collapsed in 2024, when the Saints sank to 30th overall in yardage and faced one of the worst run defenses in the league. The adjustments that were made are a step in the right direction; the front office traded for Davon Godchaux and signed Justin Reid at safety alongside returning pros, Chase Young and Tyrann Mathieu.
The Saints also carry the longest Super Bowl odds in the league at 400/1, the clearest sign of how bleak the outside expectations are. Even within the weak NFC South, New Orleans faces long odds (+1100) to contend, and if their rookie quarterback struggles, they could easily be looking at a bottom-three finish in the NFL standings.
