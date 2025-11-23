Is Sam LaPorta Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was placed on injured reserve with a back injury, and now it appears that he's unlikely to play again in the 2025 season.
According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, LaPorta underwent a back procedure that could knock him out for the rest of the 2025 campaign. It's a major blow to a Lions offense that has been one of the most explosive groups in the league since draft LaPorta in the 2023 NFL Draft.
A former second-round pick, LaPorta has played well in the 2025 season, catching 40 passes for 489 yards and three scores. Now, the Lions take on the New York Giants without their star tight end, and they'll be fighting for a playoff spot in the NFC without him as well.
Still, Detroit is a double-digit favorite at home against a New York team that is 0-6 on the road this season. With LaPorta out, there is another Lions player that could be in line for a big day in this Week 12 matchup.
Best Lions Prop Bet vs. Giants
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite prop bets for Sunday's action, including a pick for running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Jahmyr Gibbs 2+ TDs (+175)
Jahmyr Gibbs was held out of the end zone in a low-scoring game in Philadelphia after finding paydirt three times in Washington the week before. He has a great chance to score against the Giants, and I'm taking him to do so multiple times at home on Sunday afternoon.
Gibbs has multiple touchdowns in three games this season, all coming in his last eight contests.
The Lions are going to want to get back to their bread and butter against the Giants, and that's going to Gibbs on the ground.
