San Diego vs. Loyola Marymount Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for West Coast Conference Tournament
San Diego extended its season on Thursday with a WCC Tournament first round victory against Pacific, setting up a matchup against Loyola Marymount in the second round.
Despite a gap in record, Loyola Marymount only won by seven in the first meeting at home against the lowly Torreos before winning by 16 on the road in the second meeting during WCC play. Can the Lions jumpstart a conference tournament run with a win on a neutral court?
Here’s our betting preview.
San Diego vs. Loyola Marymount Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- San Diego: +8.5 (-118)
- Loyola Marymount: -8.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- San Diego: +285
- Loyola Marymount: -365
Total: 145.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
San Diego vs. Loyola Marymount How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 7
- Game Time: 11:30 PM EST
- Venue: ExtraMile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- San Diego Record: 6-26
- Loyola Marymount Record: 16-14
San Diego vs. Loyola Marymount Key Players to Watch
San Diego
Tony Duckett: The freshman guard was in control against Pacific, scoring 21 points in the conference tournament win. He’ll look to maintain his good form and success against Loyola Marymount, who he dropped 31 points on in the first meeting. However, in the blowout loss the second time around he made only two of his 16 field goal attempts. Will it be feast or famine for the guard on Friday night?
Loyola Marymount
Caleb Stone-Carrawell: The three-time transfer has found a nice home at LMU, averaging 13 points per game on 46% shooting. At 6’7”, Carrawell can slow down guards and bigs as he has been an integral part of the team’s success this season.
San Diego vs. Loyola Marymount Prediction and Pick
The over/under in this game has had one over and one under and this total finds itself in a similar range at 145.5.
With that in mind, I’m going to take the under.
The Loyola Marymount defense has been sturdy all season built around a disciplined defense that funnels teams inside the arc into a stout interior defense that is top 100 in the country in two-point field goal percentage allowed.
The Lions are reliant on its defense as the offense is 249th nationally in effective field goal percentage. Further, the team doesn’t turn it over much either while playing a fairly average pace, so the group has a fair amount of empty possessions while limiting transition opportunities for the opponent.
On a neutral floor, I’ll side with the under.
PICK: UNDER 145.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
