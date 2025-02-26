San Francisco vs. Oregon State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Feb. 26
Oregon State has put together a strong season despite being a bit of a college basketball nomad, and will look to exact some revenge on San Francisco at home.
The Dons won the first meeting in San Francisco last month, winning 81-70, but the two meet again in Corvallis with th eBeavers potent offense looking to even the season score. With a relatively close point spread, what’s the best bet for this one?
We have you covered below.
San Francisco vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- San Francisco: +2.5 (-102)
- Oregon State: -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- San Francisco: +128
- Oregon State: -152
Total: 142.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
San Francisco vs. Oregon State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 26
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gill Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- San Francisco Record: 22-7
- Oregon State Record: 20-9
San Francisco vs. Oregon State Key Players to Watch
San Francisco
Malik Thomas: The senior guard continues to play fine basketball for the Dons, the engine behind the team’s potent offense. He is shooting a blistering 41% in conference play while also ranking fifth in free throw rate. Averaging nearly 20 points per game, the USC transfer also had a big effort against Oregon State in the first game, scoring 24 points on 72% shooting from the field.
Oregon State
Michael Rataj: The Beavers forward has thrived in a higher usage role this season, leading the team in usage rate while shooting 37% from the field. Against two inferior teams in Oregon State’s most recent games, Rataj had it all working, combining to score 54 points and grabbing 22 rebounds while tallying four steals.
San Francisco vs. Oregon State Prediction and Pick
The first meeting between these two was a bit of an aberration from the norm for both teams as San Francisco shot a blistering 59% from beyond the arc while Oregon State made only one of its nine three-point attempts. Overall, the Dons made 12 more 3s than the Beavers.
I’m going to bank on some natural regression and for the matchup edges for Oregon State to be critical in this one and for the home favorites to cover the small spread.
The Beavers are an efficient offense, top 50 in effective field goal percentage, but are reliant on getting to the rim at a national average rate to stay on track. Meanwhile, San Francisco’s defense is built to funnel teams towards the rim, but the group struggles to contain teams inside, allowing teams to shoot 55% on twos since the start of the new year and fouling at an alarming rate.
The physical Beavers offense gets to the free throw line at the 51st highest rate in the country and is top 10 in free throw percentage.
I expect Oregon State to dictate the shot volume battle and ice this game at home en route to a cover.
At 15-2 against the spread at home, look for Oregon State to cash yet again for bettors.
PICK: Oregon State -2.5 ( -120, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.