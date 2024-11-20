Saquon Barkley Surpasses Derrick Henry in Offensive Player of the Year Odds
With the NFL MVP award becoming the "Best Quarterback" award in recent years, the other offensive positions fight to win the "Offensive Player of the Year" award which is now typically given to the best non-quarterback.
Early in the season it quickly became clear that this year's OPOY race was going to be between Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens and Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles. Henry took an early lead in the list of odds, but after Week 11, Barkley has overtaken him and is now the betting favorite.
Offensive Player of the Year Odds
- Saquon Barkley +115
- Derrick Henry +150
- Ja'Marr Chase +650
- Lamar Jackson +1400
- Justin Jefferson +2000
- Josh Allen +3500
Just three weeks ago, Henry was set as the +125 favorite. I wrote about how I felt Barkley was a great bet at that time at +380 odds, largely due to the Eagles' upcoming schedule being against teams with weak run defenses while the Ravens had to face a few teams who are known to stop the run.
Henry is still the rushing leader at 1,185 yards, but Barkley has a great chance to catch him in that stat with the Ravens having their BYE week coming up in Week 14. Barkley is averaging 113.7 yards per game while Henry is sitting at 107.7.
The betting value may have disappeared from betting on Barkley, but with more bad run defenses ahead on their schedule including the Panthers, Commanders, Cowboys, and Giants, he may end up running away with the award.
Ja'Marr Chase is third on the odds list. He still has an outside chance to do so at +650 odds.
