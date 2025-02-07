Saquon Barkley vs. Kareem Hunt at Super Bowl 59: Who Will Have More Rushing Yards?
There's no question about how big of an impact the running game will play for both teams in Sunday's Super Bowl rematch.
Saquon Barkley was named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year this week and he has the ability to drag the Eagles to a championship. The run game for the Chiefs may not be as explosive, but Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco have a chance to be dark horse heroes in the game.
Based on the fact Hunt has gotten the bulk of the carries in recent weeks, we can expect him to be the primary rusher for Kansas City. Does he have any chance of finishing with more yards than Barkley?
Who Will Have Most Rushing Yards at Super Bowl 59?
Odds via Caesars Sportsbook
- Saquon Barkley -800
- Kareem Hunt +850
- Jalen Hurts +850
- Isiah Pacheco +1600
- Patrick Mahomes +2500
- Will Shipley +3500
- Kenneth Gainwell +3500
- Xavier Worthy +5000
Saquon Barkley vs. Kareem Hunt Rushing Yards at Super Bowl 59
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Saquon Barkley -65.5 (-115)
- Kareem Hunt +65.5 (-115)
The rushing yards spread at DraftKings Sportsbook between Barkley and Hunt is at 65.5, meaning Barkley would have to rush for at least 66 more yards than Hunt for that to cash. There are too many ways for the Hunt side to cash to not take it at +65.5.
No defensive coordinator is betting at stopping the strength of their opponent better than Steve Spagnuolo. If he can draw up a game plan to slow Barkley down, he won't be able to rack up enough yards to pull away from Hunt in this head-to-head.
You also have to consider the possibility of the Chiefs taking a lead in the second half which would force the Eagles to take to the air, limiting Barkley's carries. Unless the game stays close AND the Eagles find success running the ball, Hunt can not only cover the 65.5 rushing yards spread, but he could also be worth a sprinkle to be the games top rushing at +850.
Should Barkley be favored to win that prop? Yes, but -800 (88.89% implied probability) is too short of odds, leaving some value for the likes of Hunt.
Picks:
