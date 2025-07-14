Is Satou Sabally Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mercury vs. Valkyries)
Phoenix Mercury star forward Satou Sabally has been in a walking boot due to an ankle injury, and she will miss her third straight game on Monday against the Golden State Valkyries.
There's a real chance that Sabally won't return to action until after the All-Star break this coming weekend, as Phoenix only has one more game (Wednesday against the Minnesota Lynx) ahead of the break.
A key pickup in the offseason for Phoenix, Sabally is averaging 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 39.0 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from 3. The Mercury are down a ton of scoring on Monday, as star guard Kahleah Copper has also been ruled out for this matchup due to a hamstring injury.
Both Sabally and Copper have missed back-to-back games, but the Mercury are 2-0 in those matchups. Phoenix beat the Dallas Wings by 30 points and the Lynx by eight points to move to 14-6 in the 2025 season -- good for the second-best mark in the WNBA.
Despite that, oddsmakers aren't buying them as road favorites on Monday night. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Valkyries set as 1.5-point favorites at home, where they are an impressive 7-3 straight up in the 2025 season.
Now, Phoenix has done a solid job on the road (5-3 straight up), but it may need a player or two to step up to win this game outright. Alyssa Thomas had 29 points in the win over the Lynx and Sami Whitcomb had 36 points in the win over Dallas to help make up for the loss of Sabally and Copper.
Both players will be asked to carry a heavy workload on offense once again on Monday.
The Mercury are currently tied with the New York Liberty at 14-6 in the WNBA standings. With a win on Monday, Phoenix would move to 0.5 games ahead of the Liberty and could get as close as two games back of the Lynx (if Minnesota loses to Chicago) for the top spot in the standings.
