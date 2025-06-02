Scottie Scheffler's U.S. Open Odds are Entering Tiger Woods Territory
Scottie Scheffler is starting to enter Tiger Woods territory when it comes to his betting odds at the majors. He's not quite there yet, but the current World No. 1 is knocking on the door.
Scheffler is currently just +260 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club two weeks from now. He was +400 after winning the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in May, the third major title of his career. Since then, he's got a T4 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and won the Memorial Tournament last week. He also won the CJ Cup the week before the PGA Championship.
Rory McIlroy, who won the Masters in April, is now +750 to win the U.S. Open. That’s tied with defending champion Bryson DeChambeau for second on the oddsboard, though their odds are moving in opposite directions.
McIlroy was +600 to win the U.S. Open after the PGA Championship. DeChambeau was +1200.
McIlroy hasn’t played since a disappointing T47 at Quail Hollow. DeChambeau finished T2 there. Both play this week in tune-ups for the U.S. Open.
Most of the other players near the top of the leaderboard have seen their odds extend as a result of Scheffler’s dominance. Ludvig Aberg and Collin Morikawa, for instance, have moved from +1600 and +1800, respectively, to +2600 and +2700 at FanDuel. Xander Schauffele went from +1100 to +2000.
It’s not that they’re playing worse now. It’s just Scheffler is on an insane hot streak.
Woods used to have similarly short odds to win majors during his most dominant years. He was -125 to win the 2007 Masters and regularly stayed in the +100 to +300 range during the high point of his career.
Scheffler hasn't been an outright betting favorite to win a major yet, but if he keeps winning that this pace, that will soon happen.
One player whose odds haven’t moved is Jon Rahm. He’s still +1200 at FanDuel to win the U.S. Open. Those are the same odds he had after a T8 at the PGA Championship, where he briefly tied for the lead on Sunday.
Here are the latest U.S. Open odds over at FanDuel.
U.S. Open Odds
- Scottie Scheffler +260
- Bryson DeChambeau +750
- Rory McIlroy +750
- Jon Rahm +1200
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Ludvig Aberg +2600
- Collin Morikawa +2700
- Justin Thomas +3000
- Patrick Cantlay +3100
- Tommy Fleetwood +3100
- Brooks Koepka +3300
- Sepp Straka +4000
- Sungjae Im +4100
- Adam Scott +4100
- Joaquin Niemann +4100
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today. If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.